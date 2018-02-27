Home > News > Politics >

Rawlings predicts long stay in opposition for NDC if...


Founding Father Rawlings predicts long stay in opposition for NDC if...

According to Rawlings, the NDC is laying its own foundation to stay in opposition for a longer period if the party does not change its stance on issues of corruption.

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has warned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it risks staying in opposition for a very long time if certain motives of the party are not changed.

His comments come after Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuje, said the NDC will free the convicted Abuga Pele, who was handed a six-year jail term for corruption, if the party returns to power in 2020.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the former Sports Minister is quoted as saying: “It is unfortunate but I can only say that this will not dampen the spirit of the NDC. Between 2001 and 2004, they sentenced Tsatsu Tsikata, Dan Abodakpi, Ibrahim Adam and Kwame Peprah. It did not stop us from winning elections in 2008. We are going to win the elections and bring Abuga Pele out.”

However, Mr. Rawlings believes such comments will only do more damage to the NDC’s hopes of returning to power.

In a tweet titled “POLITICAL POWER NOT FOR FREEING THE GUILTY”, the ex-President said persons convicted for corruption must be allowed to face the law, adding that “if the quest for political power is to release wrongdoers from prison, then the NDC is laying its own foundation to remain in opposition for a long, long time”.

The NDC founder added: “Fortunately this kind of talk belongs to a handful of people in the NDC leadership who have gained power and influence they do not deserve and the sooner they are packed off the better for the NDC and this country.

“Obviously the corruption by some of those who were in office resulting in a humiliating defeat in the last election does not appear to have affected their conscience and reasoning in any way. The NDC needs to regain its moral compass. A party born out of the explosive circumstances of our past should not find herself so HIGH on the scale of corruption.

“Just as the negative elements in various parties are networking to protect their misdeeds, so also must the positive minded personalities and supporters in the various parties also network to contain and keep such elements from political power. While the current circumstances favour the patriotic forces the most, the unpatriotic elements are more bent on collaborating and exploiting the constitutional climate. Let's make changes for the better. Clear the bad and retain the good. Bring on board other patriots.”

