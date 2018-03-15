Home > News > Politics >

Reduced electricity tariffs to take effect from April 1


Ghanaians have been assured that the reviewed tariff for electricity will begin to reflect from April 1, 2018.

This is according to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), who have stated that the prepayment system will detect the aggregate purchase of consumers for the month of March, and then compute the reduction due them.

The reduction in electricity tariff, however, takes place starting Thursday, March 15, 2018, the Commission said.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by the Executive Secretary of PURC, Mami Dufie Ofori, the Commission said the public can expect a reduction on the “average percentage relief” of electricity tariff.

“It is important for customers to note that the average percentage reduction, i.e.17.5% for residential 30% for non-residential, 25% for SLTs and 10% for the mines, effective March 2018, is on energy consumption only.

“Therefore, the addition of statutory levies and other fixed charges will reduce the average percentage relief announced by PURC,” sections of the statement noted.

The statement added that the “maximum demand and service charges remain the same as that of the 2015 gazzeted tariffs.”

Read the full statement below:

