Robert Jackson to be replaced in July


Robert Jackson to be replaced in July

Robert Jackson was sent to Burundi, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Morocco among others, before coming coming to Ghana two years ago to serve.

  • Published:
US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson play

US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson
The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Robert P. Jackson has revealed he will be leaving Ghana after more than four years of service.

He was sent to Burundi, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Morocco among others, before coming coming to Ghana in 2013.

Mr Robert Jackson revealed how he felt about leaving Ghana in a farewell luncheon held to honour him by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana (AMCHAM).

READ MORE: US ambassador doubts Nana Addo's 1-district, 1-factory policy

"It is bittersweet to be here today to participate in a "farewell luncheon." I always welcome the opportunity to engage with the American business community, but it is sad that it’s already time to start thinking about saying goodbye to Ghana," he said.

US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson play

US Ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson

 

"While travel, scheduling conflicts, and the imminent departure of many of my team led us to convene this 'farewell" event in March, just know that "I am not leaving yet!," he added.

He also reminded the gathering that he still had up to July to enjoy the Ghana air.

Ambassador Robert Jackson will be remembered by many Ghanaians for homosexuality comments and the controversy over the Ghana-US defence agreement than for his numerous role helping improve literacy, health, and growing Ghana-America business relations.

Robert P. Jackson was sworn in as Ambassador to Ghana on November 30, 2015.

READ ALSO: US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana

From October 2013 until the swearing-in, he served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and was Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon from October 2010 until October 2013.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

