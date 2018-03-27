Robert Jackson to be replaced in July

news

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Robert P. Jackson has revealed he will be leaving Ghana after more than four years of service.

He was sent to Burundi, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Morocco among others, before coming coming to Ghana in 2013.

Mr Robert Jackson revealed how he felt about leaving Ghana in a farewell luncheon held to honour him by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana (AMCHAM).

"It is bittersweet to be here today to participate in a "farewell luncheon." I always welcome the opportunity to engage with the American business community, but it is sad that it’s already time to start thinking about saying goodbye to Ghana," he said.

"While travel, scheduling conflicts, and the imminent departure of many of my team led us to convene this 'farewell" event in March, just know that "I am not leaving yet!," he added.

He also reminded the gathering that he still had up to July to enjoy the Ghana air.

Ambassador Robert Jackson will be remembered by many Ghanaians for homosexuality comments and the controversy over the Ghana-US defence agreement than for his numerous role helping improve literacy, health, and growing Ghana-America business relations.

Robert P. Jackson was sworn in as Ambassador to Ghana on November 30, 2015.

From October 2013 until the swearing-in, he served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and was Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon from October 2010 until October 2013.