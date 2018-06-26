Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Step aside - Akua Donkor drags Nana Addo and Bawumia to court


Anas Exposé Step aside - Akua Donkor drags Nana Addo and Bawumia to court

The focus of the Anas investigation was to capture the alleged rot in Ghana Football.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia play

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has dragged President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to court over alleged acts of corruption at the Presidency following revelations made by the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

She has filed a writ at the court challenging the two gentle of the land to step aside.

In a suit dated June 20, 2018, filed at the Supreme Court, which names Attorney General and Minister for Justice Gloria Akuffo as the defendant, Akua Donkor is seeking an order from the Supreme Court directing the defendant to advise the President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia to step aside from the highest seat since their names were mentioned in the Anas exposé.

READ MORE: Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims

Akua Donkor in the writ added: "It is perfectly true that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and the Vice-President are involved or have something to do with all the allegations levelled against Kwesi Nyantakyi with regard to bribing before contracts are awarded to investors".

Alleged corruption

Nyantakyi was caught in a secret filming by Anas in an act of influence peddling to take bribe of $65,000 from supposed investors.

The FIFA Executive Council member who resigned from his position as GFA Boss has been charged with fraud by the police.

Akua Donkor play

Akua Donkor

 

Earlier, media reports have quoted Nyantakyi as telling the investors that "the president was in his pocket" and that if he was given an amount of money, the investors will have their way doing business in Ghana.

Nyantakyi is captured soliciting sums of money on behalf the President ($5million), Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ($3million), the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah ($2 million) and his deputy Anthony Karbo ($1million).

READ MORE: Nyantakyi plans to sue Anas, BBC

The focus of the Anas investigation was to capture the alleged rot in Ghana Football.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: Akua Donkor sues; calls for Nana Addo and Bawumia to step aside #Number12 Akua Donkor sues; calls for Nana Addo and Bawumia to step aside
Identification: Minority jabs Nana Addo over Ghana card Identification Minority jabs Nana Addo over Ghana card
Unsavory Comments: Parliament to grill Kennedy Agyapong today Unsavory Comments Parliament to grill Kennedy Agyapong today
President’s Salary: Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after tax President’s Salary Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after tax
Revelations: "AfDB spent $1.3m on hospital beds; Ghana spent $25m on 80 beds" Revelations "AfDB spent $1.3m on hospital beds; Ghana spent $25m on 80 beds"
Infrastructure Development: MP cries foul over abandoned projects in Bolga East Infrastructure Development MP cries foul over abandoned projects in Bolga East

Recommended Videos

Politics: Nana Addo bans ministers, other appointees from foreign travels Politics Nana Addo bans ministers, other appointees from foreign travels
Politics: Ken Agyapong is rude and mentally poor – Muntaka Politics Ken Agyapong is rude and mentally poor – Muntaka
Politics: Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC executives Politics Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC executives



Top Articles

1 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministersbullet
2 Murder Trial NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect confessesbullet
3 Issues Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MPbullet
4 Revelations "AfDB spent $1.3m on hospital beds; Ghana spent $25m...bullet
5 Internal Politics Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship racebullet
6 Presidential Tour Akufo-Addo tours Western Region todaybullet
7 Politics It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy...bullet
8 Investigations Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money...bullet
9 Musician A Plus runs scared from Ursula's libel suitbullet
10 Unsavory Comments Parliament to grill Kennedy Agyapong...bullet

Related Articles

Anas Exposé Probe Nana Addo over Nyantakyi influence - Group demands
NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority
Ghana Card We will beat NIA workers - Ashaiman NDC supporters threaten
Disappointment Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group
Resolute You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus warns gov't
End of an Era Government petitions High Court to dissolve the GFA
Threats Minority threaten demo over Ghana card registration
Anas Exposé I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong
Anas Exposé NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapong
#Number12 Anas slaps Kennedy Agyapong with a GHC25m lawsuit for defamation

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
5 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

The Head of European Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo
Ban On Travels Prof Gyampo urges President to ban medical trips of appointees
Opposition Party Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC Executives
Envoys President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea
Parliament Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge Privileges committee