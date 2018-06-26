Step aside - Akua Donkor drags Nana Addo and Bawumia to court

The focus of the Anas investigation was to capture the alleged rot in Ghana Football.
She has filed a writ at the court challenging the two gentle of the land to step aside.
In a suit dated June 20, 2018, filed at the Supreme Court, which names Attorney General and Minister for Justice Gloria Akuffo as the defendant, Akua Donkor is seeking an order from the Supreme Court directing the defendant to advise the President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia to step aside from the highest seat since their names were mentioned in the Anas exposé.
Akua Donkor in the writ added: "It is perfectly true that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and the Vice-President are involved or have something to do with all the allegations levelled against Kwesi Nyantakyi with regard to bribing before contracts are awarded to investors".
Nyantakyi was caught in a secret filming by Anas in an act of influence peddling to take bribe of $65,000 from supposed investors.
The FIFA Executive Council member who resigned from his position as GFA Boss has been charged with fraud by the police.
Earlier, media reports have quoted Nyantakyi as telling the investors that "the president was in his pocket" and that if he was given an amount of money, the investors will have their way doing business in Ghana.
