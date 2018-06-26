Step aside - Akua Donkor drags Nana Addo and Bawumia to court

news

Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor has dragged President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to court over alleged acts of corruption at the Presidency following revelations made by the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

She has filed a writ at the court challenging the two gentle of the land to step aside.

In a suit dated June 20, 2018, filed at the Supreme Court, which names Attorney General and Minister for Justice Gloria Akuffo as the defendant, Akua Donkor is seeking an order from the Supreme Court directing the defendant to advise the President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia to step aside from the highest seat since their names were mentioned in the Anas exposé.

Akua Donkor in the writ added: "It is perfectly true that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and the Vice-President are involved or have something to do with all the allegations levelled against Kwesi Nyantakyi with regard to bribing before contracts are awarded to investors".

Alleged corruption

Nyantakyi was caught in a secret filming by Anas in an act of influence peddling to take bribe of $65,000 from supposed investors.

The FIFA Executive Council member who resigned from his position as GFA Boss has been charged with fraud by the police.

Earlier, media reports have quoted Nyantakyi as telling the investors that "the president was in his pocket" and that if he was given an amount of money, the investors will have their way doing business in Ghana.

Nyantakyi is captured soliciting sums of money on behalf the President ($5million), Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia ($3million), the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah ($2 million) and his deputy Anthony Karbo ($1million).

The focus of the Anas investigation was to capture the alleged rot in Ghana Football.