We saved Ghana GHS145m – Nana Addo


President Nana Akufo-Addo said his government must be praised because they have done something the erstwhile Mahama administration could not do.

  • Published:
President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government saved GHS145million in 2017 by issuing strict sole-sourcing rules and urging public offices to comply.

The president was speaking at his second encounter with the media at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Wednesday (January 17, 2018).

He praised his government for doing something the erstwhile Mahama administration did not do.

He said the NDC made zero savings in that regard since sole-sourcing of contracts became the norm rather than the exception during that administration.

“You’ll recall that as part of the election campaign, we said part of the reasons for the difficulties with the economy was the sole-sourcing of procurement by the government.”

“Let me give you a few figures to illustrate this point. In the year 2016, the Public Procurement Authority had 622 sole-sourced requests. 577 of that number which is 98 percent were approved and there were 25 rejections. There were 592 requests made for restricted tenders and 587 which is 99.15 percent were approved and there were five rejections. A grand total of zero savings were made through the procurement process."

“In 2017, our first year in government, 394 sole-sourcing requests were made out of which 223, that is 56.6 percent were approved and 171 which is 43.6 percent were rejected. There were 346 requests for restricted tenders and 167 which is 48 percent were approved and 179 which is 52 percent were rejected. The savings made over the year, as a result, amounted to GHS145million."

“As my old mathematics teacher used to say, you cannot argue with figures and such figure surely provides the incentives to open up government procurement.”

