You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus warns gov't

Controversial comedian Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has vowed to stay vocal despite the various lawsuits he has been threatened with under the current government.

The outspoken NPP member said he cannot be gagged with threats of lawsuits from members in government.

“We are demanding basic things and we are demanding our rights to question what goes on in government. We want to be free to question the people that we put in power because denying the people their right to free speech can be compared to pushing large volumes of gasses into small spaces and it will definitely explode and you don’t want to know the consequences", he said.

A Plus has recently been served a writ by the lawyers of the Minister of Communications, Mrs Urusula Owusu-Ekuful for defamatory comments he is reported to have said concerning the GVGKelni contract.

According to him, Ghana is under the administration of a man who believes in freedom of speech and has fought all his life to ensure that the fundamental human rights of Ghanaians are respected and therefore will not sit and watch his appointees gag people from seeking accountability from them.

The staunch Nana Akufo-Addo supporter has also been served with a writ of defamation by a Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asensuo Okyere.