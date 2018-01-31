Home > News > World >

George Weah takes 25% pay cut due to Liberia’s "broke" economy


In Liberia George Weah takes 25% pay cut due to Liberia’s "broke" economy

President Weah has promised to take a pay cut due to Liberia's stuttering economy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
george-weah2.jpg play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liberia President George Oppong Weah has offered to cut his salary by 25 percent due to the country’s unstable economic situation.

Addressing the nation on Monday, President Weah said Liberia is currently in a fragile economic state, describing the country as “broke”.

READ ALSO: Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful president

He warned that the public should hold realistic expectations, hinting that there could be tough times ahead.

we.jpg play President Weah

“The state of the economy that my administration inherited leaves a lot to do and to be decided,” President Weah stated.

“Our economy is broken; our government is broke. Our currency is in free fall; inflation is rising. Unemployment is at an unprecedented high and our foreign reserves are at an all-time low.”

He has, therefore, pledged to take a 25 percent pay cut as he aims to salvage the country’s faltering economy.

According to him, a development fund will be set up to make sure every community in Liberia benefits.

“In view of the very rapidly deteriorating situation of the economy, I am informing you today, with immediate effect, that I will reduce my salary and benefits by 25 percent,”  Weah pledged.

The former football star also promised to pump $3 billion into a coastal road project that would link the capital to its remote southeast.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration

This, he believes, will help boost the economy as well also lessen the poverty rate in Liberia.

“This is going to be very challenging. But I am convinced that with the assistance of friendly governments and institutions this can be achieved before the end of my tenure,”  President Weah added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Donald Trump: US President calls for unity after tumultuous first year Donald Trump US President calls for unity after tumultuous first year
In Iraq: Fighters injured in battle against ISIS to survive as amputees In Iraq Fighters injured in battle against ISIS to survive as amputees
Melania Trump: US First Lady back in public eye for State of the Union Melania Trump US First Lady back in public eye for State of the Union
In Germany: Far-right figure embraces Islam over church's 'moral decline' In Germany Far-right figure embraces Islam over church's 'moral decline'
Donald Trump: President urges US parties to set aside differences Donald Trump President urges US parties to set aside differences
In UK: London heist gang ordered to pay up or face more jail In UK London heist gang ordered to pay up or face more jail

Recommended Videos

Sex Robot: Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable mood Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable mood
Donald Trump: Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes' statement Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes' statement
African News: Ethiopia bans foreign adoptions African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptions



Top Articles

1 Yu Wensheng China rights lawyer charged with 'inciting subversion'bullet
2 Iraq, Syria Exercise tracking map highlights locations of deployed troopsbullet
3 In Afghanistan Growing anger after Kabul ambulance bomb kills nearly 100bullet
4 In Paris Seine swells higher, keeping city on alertbullet
5 Transgender Indonesia police force 'manly makeover' on beauticiansbullet
6 Marc Bartra Dortmund bomb attack 'changed my life,' Spanish...bullet
7 Donald Trump President says US 'deeply respects' Africa in...bullet
8 Holocaust Bill Israel summons Polish envoy over legislationbullet
9 Moussa Faki Mahamat 'Time has come' for South Sudan...bullet
10 In Turkey Country detains over 300 for 'terror...bullet

Related Articles

Health Heart disease is the leading cause of deaths around the world- Report
Politics And Business Ibrahim Mahama reportedly storms the Flagstaff House
Video EC, Religious leaders from DR Congo seek advice from Mahama
George Weah Liberian president pledges salary cut as economy stutters
Voices from Down Under A soccerlitical message to Liberia’s president George Oppong Weah
Pulse Fashion Fred Nuamah and his fiancée gave us life in their Kente style
Female Presidents These are the Ghanaian women who can become President
Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah congratulates Liberian President George Weah
George Weah Liberian President slashes his salary, vows to change 'racist' constitution
Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inauguration

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after 'shitholes'...bullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
6 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet
7 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8...bullet
8 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
9 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
10 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet

World

A Mexican Army soldier patrols in front of the Baby Lobster and Sexy Drink bars after an evening shootout there left several people shot and wounded in Acapulco
In Mexico Over 5,000 federal troops to tackle violent crime surge
Guinea Bissau has been in the throes of a power struggle since August 2015 when President Jose Mario Vaz sacked his prime minister
Jose Mario Vaz Guinea-Bissau president names new PM in bid to end crisis
A little girl fleeing with her family the threat of attacks on Betoko town, northwestern Central African Republic on December 27, 2017
Antonio Guterres UN to slap sanctions for hate speech in C. Africa
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says tensions have grown in the EU since the migrant crisis
Sebastian Kurz Austrian right-wing govt welcomes Hungary's Orban