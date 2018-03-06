GAA pleased with performance of Sean-Sarfo at Indoor Champs

news

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has lauded the performance of Sean Safo-Antwi’s in the just-ended IAAF Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England.

Safo-Antwi qualified for the final of the men’s 60m event but finished 7th in a race won by American, Christian Coleman.

That did not go unnoticed by GAA, following the athletes efforts and even getting to the final..

“It was an amazing from Sean Safo-Antwi and for those who have followed him, his making the final would not have been a surprise. His potential has always been there. Last year, he won the Glasgow Grand Prix event," GAA spokesperson, Erasmus Quao, told Citi FM.

The competition was the second major one for Safo-Antwi since he decided to switch his nationality from Great Britain.

The Rio 2016 Games was his first outing for Ghana.

Safo-Antwi and Flings Owusu-Agyapong represented Ghana in the World Indoor Championships.