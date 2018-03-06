Home > Sports > Athletics >

GAA pleased with performance of Sean-Sarfo at Indoor Champs


The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has lauded the performance of Sean Safo-Antwi’s in the just-ended IAAF Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England.

Safo-Antwi qualified for the final of the men’s 60m event but finished 7th in a race won by American, Christian Coleman.

That did not go unnoticed by GAA, following the athletes efforts and even getting to the final..

“It was an amazing from Sean Safo-Antwi and for those who have followed him, his making the final would not have been a surprise. His potential has always been there. Last year, he won the Glasgow Grand Prix event," GAA spokesperson, Erasmus Quao, told Citi FM.

play PHOTO FINISH: Photograph of the athletes at the finish line of the men’s 60m event at the World Indoor Championships. Safo Antwi is in the yellow kit. (Image credit: IAAF)

The competition was the second major one for Safo-Antwi since he decided to switch his nationality from Great Britain.

The Rio 2016 Games was his first outing for Ghana.

Safo-Antwi and Flings Owusu-Agyapong represented Ghana in the World Indoor Championships.

