Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything

news

From his interesting jabs at Ayitey Powers to his political comments, Braimah Isaac Kamoko popularly called Bukom Banku is a household name not just for his boxing.

Despite making the news recently after agreeing to a second fight with Bastie Samir, the Ghanaian boxer did not pass on the opportunity to make the headlines when it was time for the funeral of deceased Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns.

Bukom Banku in his tribute talked about how the young lady made good songs even the president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo liked.

READ MORE: I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince Boateng on emotional human rights fight

“Her songs are good. Everybody likes it including President Akufo-Addo," Bukom Banku said in an interview with reporters at the funeral.

"Ebony is my lover. I want to tell everybody to pray her. Everything is by God so we should forget everything. God gives and God takes. I came to observe what is going on.”

But before the interview, a video had already gone viral of the popular Ghanaian boxer mourning Ebony.

This video of Bukom Banku crying about Ebony Reigns’ death will make you question everything you know and believe about how people mourn.