Home > Sports > Boxing >

Deontay Wilder accepts Anthony Joshua fight call out


WBC Heavyweight Championship Deontay Wilder accepts Anthony Joshua fight call out in the best way you can imagine

Deontay Wilder took to Instagram took to accept Anthony Joshua's challenge right after the fight was announced

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Deontay Wilder accepts to face Anthony Joshua next play

Deontay Wilder accepts to face Anthony Joshua next

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Unified World Heavyweight Anthony Joshua has certainly got what he was looking for when he called out Deontay Wilder after defeating Joseph Parker for the WBO World Heavyweight Title.

Joshua has ended up now the holds the heavyweight title in every world sanctions aside the WBC which is held by Deontay Wilder.

READ ALSO:Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on points

After defeating Joseph Parker on Sunday to add the WBO title his collection of IBF,WBA and IBO titles.

Joshua called out Wilder by saying Wilder - LET'S GO, BABY! LET'S GO!"

Moments after that, Deontay Wilder took his Instagram to respond to Joshua’s challenge on Instagram in an interesting video with the caption

 

“What a robbery... WOW‼️ @joeboxerparker great job Bro omg don’t apologize you did nothing wrong true champion. @anthony_joshua I ACCEPTED 100% @wilderworld2 @jamarcus5578@lac.loggins510 
P.S. Take AFRICA off your Arm they’re warriors you from UK brotha”

READ ALSO:Ghana-born Joshua Buatsi produces classy display on undercard

It would be epic if the bout comes off this year as boxing promoter Eddie Hearn stated months ago

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Heavyweight Championship: Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on points World Heavyweight Championship Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on points
Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker: Ghana-born Joshua Buatsi produces classy display on undercard Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker Ghana-born Joshua Buatsi produces classy display on undercard
RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question everything
Ebony Funeral: Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in accidents, I fear because I am a star" Ebony Funeral Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in accidents, I fear because I am a star"
Boxing: Wahab beats Ayala to become new WBA Pan-African champ Boxing Wahab beats Ayala to become new WBA Pan-African champ
Boxing: All set for Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 in Accra March 24 Boxing All set for Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 in Accra March 24

Recommended Videos

RIP: Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah? RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah?
Revenge Or Repeat: Bukom Banku And Bastir Samir Rematch Set For 30th June Revenge Or Repeat Bukom Banku And Bastir Samir Rematch Set For 30th June
Boxing: I Will Kill My Son If He Tries Boxing - Joshua Clottey Boxing I Will Kill My Son If He Tries Boxing - Joshua Clottey



Top Articles

1 Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker Ghana-born Joshua Buatsi produces classy...bullet
2 World Heavyweight Championship Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on...bullet
3 RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony will make you question...bullet
4 Ebony Funeral Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in...bullet
5 Official Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight...bullet
6 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie Magdaleno...bullet
7 Game Boy IBO orders Emmanuel Tagoe to fight Fedor Papazovbullet
8 Boxing All set for Azumah Nelson Fight Night 5 round 2 in...bullet
9 Boxing Wahab beats Ayala to become new WBA Pan-African champbullet
10 Game Boy vs Saucedo Supersports warn general public...bullet

Top Videos

1 RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah?bullet
2 Boxing Anthony Joshua to fight Joseph Parker in heavyweight boutbullet
3 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
4 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
5 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando...bullet
6 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
7 Iron Mike Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in Californiabullet
8 Video Watch how Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe knocked out...bullet

Boxing

Boxing Dogboe apologises to Mexicans over Magdaleno jab
Boxing This is the date for Bastie Samir-Bukom Banku rematch
Bukom Banku was defeated by Bastir Samir in October 2017
Revenge or Repeat Bukom Banku and Bastir Samir rematch set for 30th June
Boxing Ghana Boxing Supporters Union storm Namibia for Patrick Okine March 20