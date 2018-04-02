Deontay Wilder accepts Anthony Joshua fight call out

news

Unified World Heavyweight Anthony Joshua has certainly got what he was looking for when he called out Deontay Wilder after defeating Joseph Parker for the WBO World Heavyweight Title.

Joshua has ended up now the holds the heavyweight title in every world sanctions aside the WBC which is held by Deontay Wilder.

READ ALSO:Anthony Joshua defeats Joseph Parker on points

After defeating Joseph Parker on Sunday to add the WBO title his collection of IBF,WBA and IBO titles.

Joshua called out Wilder by saying Wilder - LET'S GO, BABY! LET'S GO!"

Moments after that, Deontay Wilder took his Instagram to respond to Joshua’s challenge on Instagram in an interesting video with the caption

“What a robbery... WOW‼️ @joeboxerparker great job Bro omg don’t apologize you did nothing wrong true champion. @anthony_joshua I ACCEPTED 100% @wilderworld2 @jamarcus5578@lac.loggins510

P.S. Take AFRICA off your Arm they’re warriors you from UK brotha”

READ ALSO:Ghana-born Joshua Buatsi produces classy display on undercard

It would be epic if the bout comes off this year as boxing promoter Eddie Hearn stated months ago