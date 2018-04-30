Ministry of Youth and Sports congratulates Isaac Dogboe

news

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have congratulated Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe for winning the WBO Super Bantamweight Title.

Isaac Dogboe made Jessie Magdaleno touch the canvass twice in the 11 round of the fight that took place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

Dogboe became Ghana’s youngest world boxing champion at 23 years. The previous record was held by Ike Quartey who became welterweight world champion at 24 when he defeated Crisanto Espana of Venezuela in 1994.

The statement from Ministry described Isaac Dogboe’s victory as one which came with no surprise due to his determination.

Here is the full statement that was released by Ministy of Youth and Sports congratulating Isaac Dogboe

"Your victory came as no surprise to us because of your focus, determination and dedication to a righteous course. Your confidence gives you strength in style.

Having become the youngest world champion in our rich boxing history, you, just like your predecessors are indeed a role model to the youth of Ghana.

It is our hope and prayer that you will not rest until you establish yourself as one of the best, if not the best in the boxing world.

We cherish your sense of patriotism and nationalism.

Your heroic achievement will forever remain in our hearts.

Thank you Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe. Ghana is proud of you."

Dogboe is still undefeated after winning 19 out of 19 fights