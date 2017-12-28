Home > Sports > Boxing >

Rilwan Oladosu wins N2.5m, retains lightweight title


Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu Nigerian boxer wins N2.5m cash prize, retains lightweight title

Nigerian boxer, Rilwan Oladosu paved way for two other boxers named Rilwan to win a total cash prize of N4m for defeating their opponents.

  • Published:
Rilwan Oladosu wins N2.5m, retains lightweight title play

(L-R) Mr. Enitan Oshodi, former President, Nigerian Table Tennis Federation, Mr. Fuad Ogunsanya, son of Chairman, MultiChoice Nigeria, Rilwan Oladosu, Miss Yemi and Dr. Kweku Tandoh, Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission

(Flykite Promotions)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rising lightweight boxing star, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu has defeated Kehinde “Ijoba” Badmus to win a N2.5 million cash prize and retain his Lightweight category title.

Rilwan, who also won the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy emerged the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 13 which held on December 26, 2017 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island.

Oladosu's speed of mind and fists ultimately overwhelmed Badmus, who put up a spirited fight but was unable to defeat the "Real One".

In the same vein, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, won himself the national light welterweight title as well as N1million cash prize by defeating Chijioke “Painless” Ngige to emerge runner-up.

Abolaji "Afonja Warrior" Rasheed play

Abolaji "Afonja Warrior" Rasheed hits an opponent hard

(Globalvillageextra)

 

Debutant, Rilwan “Scorpion” Oyekola's ability to defeat Jimoh ” Hogan Jimoh Jr” Lukman earned him the second runner-up spot with a cash prize of N500, 000.

ALSO READ: Rising boxer wins N2M after defeating Waliu Oganla

Rilwan knocked out Jimoh ” Hogan Jimoh Jr” Lukman in the first round of the lightweight challenge bout.

The boxing event also had musical performance from Nigerian entertainment big shots that included Small Doctor, Simi, Falz and Reekado Banks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

African Union Boxing Titles: Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to thrill boxers, boxing fans African Union Boxing Titles Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to thrill boxers, boxing fans
Business Insider List: 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017 Business Insider List 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017
Enviable Feat: 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017 Enviable Feat 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017
ABU Title: Joe Boy is a small boxer and he will fall - Egyptian boxing champ ABU Title Joe Boy is a small boxer and he will fall - Egyptian boxing champ
Power: Anthony Joshua smashes store window with one punch Power Anthony Joshua smashes store window with one punch
Colonel: Former world champion Manny Pacquiao gains promotion in the army Colonel Former world champion Manny Pacquiao gains promotion in the army

Recommended Videos

Video: Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skills Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skills
Video: Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat to Bastie Video Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat to Bastie
Video: Watch the last time Mayweather lost a bout Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a bout



Top Articles

1 Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu Nigerian boxer wins N2.5m cash prize, retains...bullet
2 Photos Bastie Samir knocks out Bukom Banku: how the fight unfolded -in...bullet
3 Power Anthony Joshua smashes store window with one punchbullet
4 African Union Boxing Titles Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to thrill...bullet
5 Colonel Former world champion Manny Pacquiao gains promotion in...bullet
6 Boxing Dr. Lawrence Tetteh showers praises on Isaac Dogboebullet
7 West African Boxing Union Middleweight Afonja warrior vows...bullet
8 Banku vs Shatta Bukom Banku sends strong warning to Shatta...bullet
9 Mayweather vs McGregor Space for private jet parking all...bullet
10 Today In History DK Poison wins Ghana's first world...bullet

Related Articles

African Union Boxing Titles Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to thrill boxers, boxing fans
ABU Title Joe Boy is a small boxer and he will fall - Egyptian boxing champ
West African Boxing Union Middleweight Afonja warrior vows to ruin Ghanaian opponent’s Xmas
African Boxing Union Light Welterweight "I will beat Kenya's Odhiambo easily," Fijabi boasts
African Boxing Union Lightweight Title Joe Boy threatens to box Egyptian champion to a pulp
African Union Boxing Stanley Eribo crushes Tanzanian boxer in 12th round, wins N2.5M cash prize
Fijabi, Skoro Nigerian boxing champs vow to defeat African opponents
Dillon Yule Injury forces Joe Boy’s challenger out of Commonwealth title bout
Commonwealth Africa Lightweight South African boxer, Dillon Yule throws title challenge at Joe Boy

Top Videos

1 Video Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat to Bastiebullet
2 Video Renowned actor Lil Wayne knocks out Bukom Banku in boxing boutbullet
3 Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a boutbullet
4 Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skillsbullet
5 Video 25 best McGregor punchesbullet

Boxing

Doping Russia banned from Winter Olympics
Boxing Former world champion now works as health assistant, helps patients and saves lives
Today In History Impressive Ike Quartey stops opponent in round one (Video)
azumah nelson.jpg
Azumah Nelson Legendary boxer feels Ghanaian coaches need to upgrade themselves