Rilwan Oladosu wins N2.5m, retains lightweight title

Rising lightweight boxing star, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu has defeated Kehinde “Ijoba” Badmus to win a N2.5 million cash prize and retain his Lightweight category title.

Rilwan, who also won the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy emerged the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 13 which held on December 26, 2017 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island.

Oladosu's speed of mind and fists ultimately overwhelmed Badmus, who put up a spirited fight but was unable to defeat the "Real One".

In the same vein, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, won himself the national light welterweight title as well as N1million cash prize by defeating Chijioke “Painless” Ngige to emerge runner-up.

Debutant, Rilwan “Scorpion” Oyekola's ability to defeat Jimoh ” Hogan Jimoh Jr” Lukman earned him the second runner-up spot with a cash prize of N500, 000.

Rilwan knocked out Jimoh ” Hogan Jimoh Jr” Lukman in the first round of the lightweight challenge bout.

The boxing event also had musical performance from Nigerian entertainment big shots that included Small Doctor, Simi, Falz and Reekado Banks.