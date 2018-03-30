Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana Premier League Accra Hearts of Oak win first game of the season

Patrick Razak came from injury to inspire Hearts of Oak to a 2-0 victory over Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday 29 March,2018

Hearts of Oak went to this game under a lot of pressure after playing 2 games and coming out with a point so far in the Ghana Premier League.

Dwarfs started the game on the front foot as the early exchanges had Dwarfs enjoying possession of the ball and creating a few chances which the Cape Coast based side were not able to capitalize on.

The first ended 0-0 and Hearts then came back from the break determined to re-write the script.

Razak then managed to slot home a low shot past goalkeeper Andoh in the 60 minute.

However, Ebusua Dwarfs held on to possessing the ball trying to dictate the pace in search of an equalizer.

Although, Dwarfs kept the ball it was their newly departed duo in Christopher Bonney and Joseph Esso who combined to have the latter slot in a perfect strike in the 77 minute to make it 2-0 for Hearts of Oak.

The score remained intact till the blast of the whistle with the Phobians now moving to 7 on the League log with 4 points.

Dwarfs walk home with 4 points as well but that sees them drop to 9th position.

Dwarfs go away to face Karela at Ayinase with Hearts of Oak staying home at Cape Coast to play Dreams Fc.

