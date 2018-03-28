Elmina Sharks demand compensation from the GFA

news

Ghana Premier League club Elmina Sharks will want to be reimbursed for making for travelling to Berekum without getting the opportunity to honor the Ghana Premier League game against Berekum Chelsea.

READ ALSO:Berekum Chelsea game postponed due to church crusade

Elimina Sharks arrived at Berekum on Monday before being informed that the game which was slated for Wednesday, 28th March,2018 had to be postponed since the venue was booked for an Easter Crusade by the Church of Pentecost.

Sharks paid fees for hotel accommodation which was to last the duration of three days before receiving the news.

General Manager of the side George Wiredu believe the Ghana Football Association needs to take the responsibility for not informing them on time. He was speaking to Fox Fm

“We will let the FA pay. The FA must pay the money. We will serve those receipts of our bookings and they will have to pay the cost because this was not our fault”.

READ ALSO:Clubs who should have been more creative in their naming

Elmina Sharks are currently 14th on the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier league log with 1 point