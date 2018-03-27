Home > Sports > Football >

Berekum Chelsea game postponed due to church crusade


Ghana Premier League Berekum Chelsea game postponed due to church crusade

The game between Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks has been postponed because the venue has been booked by the Pentecost Church for a religious function

The Week 3 fixture of the Ghana Premier League between Berekum Chelsea and Elimina Sharks has been postponed due to the unavailability of the Berekum Golden City Park on Wednesday.

The initial date slated for the game by the Professional League Board was 28 March,2018. However, the facility which is owned by the Municipal Assembly had been booked by the Church of Pentecost to be used on the said date.

The away side Elmina Sharks had already arrived in Berekum Chelsea on Monday ahead of the game before being informed of the pending situation.

Currently the Ghana Football Association are looking for another venue for the said the game considering Elmina Sharks had already arrived in Berekum.

Elmina Sharks drew against Champions Aduana Stars in a 0-0 draw. Berekum Chelsea needed Samuel Amankona to pull back a late equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw.

