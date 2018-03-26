news

Head of Accra Hearts of Oak Henry Wellington has stated that his side did not lose 3-1 to AshantiGold at home in Cape Coast due to bad tactics.

Henry Wellington made to this statement in response to his opposite number CK Akonnor’s remarks that AshantiGold were tactically superior over Hearts of Oak in the Match day 2 Ghana Premier League fixture.

Coach Wellington did mention as a matter of fact that he believed his side Hearts of Oak were tactically better than AshantiGold.

According to Coach Wellington Hearts of Oak saw defeat at the hands of AshantiGold due to mistakes made by his defensive unit.

“The tactics were not the problem, it was mistakes. Tactically we were better than AshGold on the field,” he said.

“The hardly attacked us as we kept them at bay for most parts of the game. They scored the goals from the few attacks the made; we didn’t lose because of bad tactics.”

Hearts Of Oak are now 15 on the Ghana Premier League log with one point after 2 games played.