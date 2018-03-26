Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts of Oak coach believes his clubs did not lose due to bad tactics


Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak coach believes his clubs did not lose due to bad tactics

Coach Henry Wellington believes his club were actually tactically better than Ashgold despite losing 3-1 at home

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Head of Accra Hearts of Oak Henry Wellington has stated that his side did not lose 3-1 to AshantiGold at home in Cape Coast due to bad tactics.

Henry Wellington made to this statement in response to his opposite number CK Akonnor’s remarks that AshantiGold were tactically superior over Hearts of Oak in the Match day 2 Ghana Premier League fixture.

READ ALSO:Dreams FC pip Chelsea in Berekum

Coach Wellington did mention as a matter of fact that he believed his side Hearts of Oak were tactically better than AshantiGold. 

According to Coach Wellington Hearts of Oak saw defeat at the hands of AshantiGold due to mistakes made by his defensive unit.

“The tactics were not the problem, it was mistakes. Tactically we were better than AshGold on the field,” he said.

 “The hardly attacked us as we kept them at bay for most parts of the game. They scored the goals from the few attacks the made; we didn’t lose because of bad tactics.”

READ ALSO:Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-­ 1 home defeat to Ashgold

Hearts Of Oak are now 15 on the Ghana Premier League log with one point after 2 games played.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Juve To Inter: Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between rival clubs in Italy Juve To Inter Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between rival clubs in Italy
Not Easy But Good: Michael Essien talks about his 'uneasy' football life in Indonesia Not Easy But Good Michael Essien talks about his 'uneasy' football life in Indonesia
CAF Confederations Cup: Aduana Stars CEO insist his side will not underestimate Fosa Junior CAF Confederations Cup Aduana Stars CEO insist his side will not underestimate Fosa Junior
Football: Israel allows footballers to continue playing on Shabbat Football Israel allows footballers to continue playing on Shabbat
Football: Russia captain Akinfeev seeks World Cup redemption Football Russia captain Akinfeev seeks World Cup redemption
Football: 'Ghost' of 7-1 Germany mauling still haunts Brazil: Tite Football 'Ghost' of 7-1 Germany mauling still haunts Brazil: Tite

Recommended Videos

The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Obed Owusu scores as Kotoko snatch win over Inter...bullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home defeat to Ashgoldbullet
3 Asamoah Gyan The 9th highest scoring active international footballerbullet
4 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in...bullet
5 UEFA Champions League Akrobeto makes it to Real Madrid Tv with...bullet
6 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream...bullet
7 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
8 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international...bullet
9 Football Iniesta's display against Germany shows what...bullet
10 Football Olympiakos and Notts Forest owner charged...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
5 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

England goalkeeper Jack Butland in action for Stoke
Football England's Butland relishes battle for goalkeeping slot
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi attends a training session in Madrid on March 25, 2018 ahead of an international friendly football match between Spain and Argentina
Friendlies Forward places up for grabs as Spain take on Argentina
Australia coach Bert van Marwijk continues to search for a World Cup formula as the Socceroos take on Colombia
Friendlies Coach Van Marwijk chases first Australia win
Ghana Premier League Dreams FC pip Chelsea in Berekum