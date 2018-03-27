news

Football clubs are the bedrock of the sport in every club. They keep the whole element of professional football going and keep the sport competitive.

The one thing that stands out for clubs in modern football aside the skill set of the various players is all about branding, marketing and packaging.

One important thing about in all this is the name. The name of a club is likely to put you off or excite you.

We look at the clubs which are most likely to do the former. Indeed, there should have been some work put into the naming and to some extent branding of these clubs.

Berekum Chelsea

This club was founded in 2000 as Semereka FC. In 2004, the club changed its name to Berekum Chelsea following Micheal Essien’s move to the club from Olympique Lyon. The club has been able to gain prominence as the side won the league in the 2010/2011 season. It happens to be the last side that made it to the group stage of the 2012 CAF Champions League.

Berekum Arsenal

The city rivals of Berekum Chelsea happen to be Berekum Arsenal. It seems to be a copy of rivalry of going on in London between Chelsea in Fulham and Arsenal in North London.

It happens Berekum Arsenal existed some years before Semereka metamorphosed into Berekum Chelsea.

Star Madrid

This is a new club which had its name changed for Division One this season. The club was acquired by the CEO of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah took over Rainbow FC after the side gained promotion into the Division One League for the 2017/2018 season.

The founder of Rainbow FC passed on in 2017 and in January 2018 the club was acquired by the young business mogul and the name was then changed to Star Madrid. The name of the club is definitely in relation to Spanish side Real Madrid.

The logo between the iconic crown in the Real Madrid club logo and that of Star Madrid are cuts across both.

Asokwa Deportivo

Asokwa Deportivo started playing in the fourth tier of Ghana Football since 2001. The club is crurrently in the Division One League and over the years have produced stars like Kwadwo Asamoah and Opoku Agyemang who have both featured for the Black Stars.

The Deportivo looking at the time line the side club was formed and joined the Ghana Division Three League must have drawn inspiration from Deportivo La Coruna. Deportivo La Coruna won the Spanish La Liga in the 1999/2000 season.

Sporting Mirren

Sporting Mirren was initially known as ST Mirren which of course was the derivation of the Scottish club. As a matter of fact the club upon hearing there was a “Ghana Saint Mirren a few years ago invited the club to Scotland and indeed sent the club kits from Scotland to be used for their games. In every decision there is likely to be an advantage.

However, the change of Saint to Sporting and still maintain the Mirren should be a great deal of worry.

Krystal Palace

Krystal Palace Academy of Akosombo seems to have drawn inspiration from Crystal Palace in London. It is quite amazing how the “K” in that of Akosombo changes a whole lot.