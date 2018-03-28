news

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were defeated by a goal to nil in their away game at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park against Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko had an early chance to start the game on the high with Obed putting Sarfo Gyamfi through but the player was caught offside.

Medeama had the next clear chance with Donsu creating a space for Agyenim Boateng who played his shot straight to Felix Annan.

Sarfo Gyamfi got injured and had to leave the pitch after just 15 minutes of play as Baba Mahama replaced his teammate.

The home team scared the away side with a side netting as the game heated up with both teams wanting to get a goal.

Medeama SC and Kotoko went into the interval with a lot to think about in creative chances for a goal.

The second half started with both teams trying to score the first of the game but failing to with their lack of chances created.

With 10 minutes to go, Akwasi Donsu had his scary shot at goal deflected for a corner which was easily dealt with by the opposition.

Asante Kotoko’s goalkeeper was the man of the moment pulling one save to another but Medeama finally got one over him after the home team were awarded a penalty kick.

Kwame Boateng stepped up to slot home a goal for Medeama SC with just two minutes of the five added minutes to go.

Home team Medeama held on to claim all three points as Kotoko were sent packing from the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

On other grounds, Dreams FC defeated Wa All Stars by a goal to nil, Ashanti Gold won by 1-0 against Karela United, Eleven Wonders got three goals with Bechem United getting one as WAFA won by two goals to nil against Aduana Stars.