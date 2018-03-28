Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana Premier League:Medeama defeats Kotoko with penalty goal


Penalty Goal! Asante Kotoko sent packing from T&A Park with 1-0 defeat against Medeama

Match report of the Ghana Premier League game between Medeama SC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

  • Published:
Ghana Premier League - Medeama vs Kotoko play

Ghana Premier League - Medeama vs Kotoko
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were defeated by a goal to nil in their away game at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park against Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko had an early chance to start the game on the high with Obed putting Sarfo Gyamfi through but the player was caught offside.

Medeama had the next clear chance with Donsu creating a space for Agyenim Boateng who played his shot straight to Felix Annan.

Sarfo Gyamfi got injured and had to leave the pitch after just 15 minutes of play as Baba Mahama replaced his teammate.

The home team scared the away side with a side netting as the game heated up with both teams wanting to get a goal.

Medeama SC and Kotoko went into the interval with a lot to think about in creative chances for a goal.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho can't save Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo says

 

The second half started with both teams trying to score the first of the game but failing to with their lack of chances created.

With 10 minutes to go, Akwasi Donsu had his scary shot at goal deflected for a corner which was easily dealt with by the opposition.

Asante Kotoko’s goalkeeper was the man of the moment pulling one save to another but Medeama finally got one over him after the home team were awarded a penalty kick.

Kwame Boateng stepped up to slot home a goal for Medeama SC with just two minutes of the five added minutes to go.

Home team Medeama held on to claim all three points as Kotoko were sent packing from the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

On other grounds, Dreams FC defeated Wa All Stars by a goal to nil, Ashanti Gold won by 1-0 against Karela United, Eleven Wonders got three goals with Bechem United getting one as WAFA won by two goals to nil against Aduana Stars.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New Ramos: Sergio Ramos uses birth of his third child for a UNICEF campaign New Ramos Sergio Ramos uses birth of his third child for a UNICEF campaign
Ghana Premier League: WAFA SC humble champions Aduana Stars Ghana Premier League WAFA SC humble champions Aduana Stars
National Team: Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana
Ghana Premier League: PLB will compensate Elmina Sharks Ghana Premier League PLB will compensate Elmina Sharks
Football: 'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut Football 'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
League One: Ghana's Lloyd Sam joins AFC Wimbledon to complete unfinished business League One Ghana's Lloyd Sam joins AFC Wimbledon to complete unfinished business

Recommended Videos

National Team: Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana
The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor



Top Articles

1 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate for AFCON...bullet
2 Ghana Premier League Elmina Sharks demand compensation from the GFA...bullet
3 Ebony Funeral Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in...bullet
4 Racism I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince Boateng on...bullet
5 Not Easy But Good Michael Essien talks about his 'uneasy'...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Clubs who should have been more creative...bullet
7 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a...bullet
8 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married...bullet
9 Football Lazio fall for 2-million euro hacking scam - reportbullet
10 Juve To Inter Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
3 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
4 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
5 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Ghana Premier League ARE HEARTS REALLY WELL-ington?
Good Old Days Sporting events every High school graduate will never forget
Kevin-Prince Boateng, husband to Melissa Satta
Photos Kevin-Prince Boateng’s suit game is on point in case you need fashion goals
Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele were allegedly targeted by racist chants
Football French sports minister blasts racist Russian chants