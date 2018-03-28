Pep Guardiola and Mohammed Polo can't save Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo says

news

If you need someone to save your club from a great fall, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho will surely come to mind as top coaches to consider.

Ghana Premier League’s Hearts of Oak is not at its usual best with their last game ending in a 3-1 home defeat against Ashanti Gold at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Former coach of Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo believes the current state of the club will put any coach in a difficult position, even for top managers like Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho and Pep Guardiola can't even change the current situation at Heart of Oak, they will still remain in a mess,” Polo said in an interview on OTEC FM.

Asked if a return to the club he coached for a year back in 2015, Mohammed Polo explained:

“Why not? I have to help Hearts of Oak because it's a team I really love, but due to the team's current situation, I will be available after the management has accepted my conditions.

“Accra Hearts of Oak is an institution that possesses great history and tradition, which is able to attract players who are serious about the game.

“In turn, I feel I can marry the two, to return Hearts to their helm as Ghanaian football champions.

“I know that Hearts of Oak are one of the country’s most successful clubs and have an esteemed history of producing international level talent that represents Ghana in Europe’s top leagues and the country’s national team.

“Ghana football is going down of late and since am a football lover, I'm ready to help improve things.”

Hearts of Oak will play Ebusua Dwarfs in their next Ghana Premier League game.