Home > Sports > Football >

Guardiola and Mourinho can't save Hearts of Oak - Mohammed Polo


GPL Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho can't save Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo says

Mohammed Polo has not given up on Hearts of Oak. However, even Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will struggle according to the former Hearts coach.

  • Published:
Pep Guardiola and Mohammed Polo can't save Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo says play

Pep Guardiola and Mohammed Polo can't save Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you need someone to save your club from a great fall, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho will surely come to mind as top coaches to consider.

Ghana Premier League’s Hearts of Oak is not at its usual best with their last game ending in a 3-1 home defeat against Ashanti Gold at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Former coach of Hearts of Oak, Mohammed Polo believes the current state of the club will put any coach in a difficult position, even for top managers like Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho and Pep Guardiola can't even change the current situation at Heart of Oak, they will still remain in a mess,” Polo said in an interview on OTEC FM.

Jose Mourinho play

Jose Mourinho

 

READ MORE: Baba Rahman optimistic to play first game for Schalke upon return

Asked if a return to the club he coached for a year back in 2015, Mohammed Polo explained:

“Why not? I have to help Hearts of Oak because it's a team I really love, but due to the team's current situation, I will be available after the management has accepted my conditions.

“Accra Hearts of Oak is an institution that possesses great history and tradition, which is able to attract players who are serious about the game.

Pep Guardiola play

Pep Guardiola

 

“In turn, I feel I can marry the two, to return Hearts to their helm as Ghanaian football champions.

“I know that Hearts of Oak are one of the country’s most successful clubs and have an esteemed history of producing international level talent that represents Ghana in Europe’s top leagues and the country’s national team.

“Ghana football is going down of late and since am a football lover, I'm ready to help improve things.”

Hearts of Oak will play Ebusua Dwarfs in their next Ghana Premier League game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Elmina Sharks demand compensation from the GFA after unnecessary Berekum trip Ghana Premier League Elmina Sharks demand compensation from the GFA after unnecessary Berekum trip
Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate for AFCON cheer song Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate for AFCON cheer song
Football: French sports minister blasts racist Russian chants Football French sports minister blasts racist Russian chants
Football: Sabatini resigns as sports director of Inter owners Suning Football Sabatini resigns as sports director of Inter owners Suning
Football: Jordi Cruyff to step down as Maccabi Tel Aviv boss Football Jordi Cruyff to step down as Maccabi Tel Aviv boss
Football: Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit Argentina for six Football Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit Argentina for six

Recommended Videos

The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria



Top Articles

1 Ebony Funeral Bukom Banku: "The way the stars are dying in accidents, I...bullet
2 Not Easy But Good Michael Essien talks about his 'uneasy' football...bullet
3 Juve To Inter Kwadwo Asamoah set to switch between rival clubs in Italybullet
4 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in...bullet
5 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream to...bullet
6 Racism I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince Boateng on...bullet
7 Asamoah Gyan The 9th highest scoring active international...bullet
8 Alvaro Morata Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Clubs who should have been more...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
5 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Isco's hat-trick sent Argentina back to the drawing board ahead of the World Cup
Football World Cup hopefuls Spain crush Argentina, Brazil edge Germany
German referee Deniz Aytekin analyses video footage before awarding Italy a late penalty
Football VAR confusion could blight World Cup - Southgate
Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal as Brazil edged out world champions Germany
Football Jesus winner edges Brazil past old adversaries Germany
Mohamed Salah was given the night off as Egypt lost to Greece in Zurich
Football Salah-less Egypt lose to Greece in World Cup warm-up