African teams at the World Cup to receive $2m advance from CAF

The five African qualified teams for the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 namely Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia, will each receive an advance of US$ 2 Million of their prize money from FIFA towards their preparations for the Mundial.

The decision comes on the heels of negotiations initiated by CAF President Ahmad with the FIFA administration, leading to the exceptional agreement granted on 12 April 2018.

It follows a decision by the CAF Emergency Committee held on 1 December 2017, and ratified by the CAF Executive Committee on 10 January 2018, to provide exceptional financial support to the five African representatives towards their preparations for the impending tournament in Russia.

“This agreement, for an advance on the financial allocation by FIFA, aims to allow representatives in World Cups to have a harmonious preparation and to settle beforehand the question of bonuses due the players, which in the previous editions of the competitions has led to situations that affected badly the image of African football, with a considerable impact on team performances,” said CAF President Ahmad.

The five teams have thus been directed to contact the FIFA Financial Division in that regard.