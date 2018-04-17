Home > Sports > Football >

Akufo-Addo suspends Board Chairman of NSA


Commonwealth Games President Akufo-Addo suspends Board Chairman of National Sports Authority

Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has been fingered in the visa fraud that has hit the sports fraternity.

Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has been suspended by the President of the Republic of Ghana for his involvement in the visa fraud that hit Ghana at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Last week the deputy Sports Minister and the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) were suspended while the board chairman of the NSA and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee were recalled from Australia over the visa fraud that saw some fake journalist deported from the host nation of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Kwadwo Baah Agyeman like the deputy Minister for Sports and the Director General was suspended on Thursday 12 April, but he was communicated to on Tuesday because Nana Akufo-Addo was out of the country.

The former Member of Parliament was suspended after a preliminary investigation into the visa fraud that hit Ghana at the Commonwealth Games, which was the same reason for the suspension of the other two high ranking members of sports in Ghana.

Ghana picked a bronze medal in the just ended Commonwealth Games, yet shame the competition has cost the nations seems to outweigh the positives.

