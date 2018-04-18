Home > Sports > Football >

All results from Matchweek 8


Ghana Premier League All results from Matchweek 8

The Wednesday games on match day 8 recorded 12 goals.

 Hearts of Oak's 3-1 mauling in the hands of debutants Karela headlines series of results registered on match day 8 of match day 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

Bechem *2-1* All Stars

Jeffrey Degorel  Hafiz Konkoni

Elmina Sharks *0-0* Medeama 

 Kotoko_SC 1-1 @Berekum ChelseaFc 

 Frederick Boateng; Latif Salifu 

Inter Allies *1-0* Wonders

Hamza Abdul  

Karela 3-1 Hearts

William Mensah, Daniel Kodie 

WAFA 1-1 Ashgold

Bashiru Omar,  Richard Delali  

 Liberty *vs* Dreams *Thursday* 

 Aduana *vs* Dwarfs (postponed)

