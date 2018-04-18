All results from Matchweek 8

news

Hearts of Oak's 3-1 mauling in the hands of debutants Karela headlines series of results registered on match day 8 of match day 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

Bechem *2-1* All Stars

Jeffrey Degorel Hafiz Konkoni

Elmina Sharks *0-0* Medeama

Kotoko_SC 1-1 @Berekum ChelseaFc

Frederick Boateng; Latif Salifu

Inter Allies *1-0* Wonders

Hamza Abdul

Karela 3-1 Hearts

William Mensah, Daniel Kodie

WAFA 1-1 Ashgold

Bashiru Omar, Richard Delali

Liberty *vs* Dreams *Thursday*

Aduana *vs* Dwarfs (postponed)