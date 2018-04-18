All results from Matchweek 8

The Wednesday games on match day 8 recorded 12 goals.
Hearts of Oak's 3-1 mauling in the hands of debutants Karela headlines series of results registered on match day 8 of match day 8 of the Ghana Premier League.
Bechem *2-1* All Stars
Jeffrey Degorel Hafiz Konkoni
Elmina Sharks *0-0* Medeama
READ ALSO:GPL matchday 8 fixtures & officials
Kotoko_SC 1-1 @Berekum ChelseaFc
Frederick Boateng; Latif Salifu
Inter Allies *1-0* Wonders
Hamza Abdul
Karela 3-1 Hearts
William Mensah, Daniel Kodie
WAFA 1-1 Ashgold
Bashiru Omar, Richard Delali
Liberty *vs* Dreams *Thursday*
READ ALSO:Hearts of Oak fail to have fruitful journey to the West
Aduana *vs* Dwarfs (postponed)