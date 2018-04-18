Hearts of Oak fail to have fruitful journey to the West

news

Accra Hearts of Oak lost 3-1 to Karela United at Aiyinase Cam Park in the Western Region.

The Accra-based side were looking forward to grab 3 points after getting home despite the absence of Coach Henry Wellington due to illness.

READ ALSO:GPL matchday 8 fixtures & officials

The Phobians took the lead in the first half through Daniel Kodie in the 14 minute.

This was after Winful Cobbinah went pass through a number of players before a laying a through ball to Daniel Kodie for the finish.

The first half ended with the scores at 1-0.

The second half came with the home side more motivated as it only took 2 minutes after the start of the second half for Karela Fc to pull parity through William Opoku Mensah

READ ALSO:Aduana Stars progress CAF Confederations Cup group stages

William Opoku Mensah also scored in the 49 minute to turns things around.

Willian Opoku Mensah to complete the hat trick then scored another to make it 3-1 for Karela United to carry the day.

Accra Hearts of Oak face Bechem United next at home on 22April,2018