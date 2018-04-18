Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts of Oak fail to have fruitful journey to the West


Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak fail to have fruitful journey to the West

Accra Hearts of Oak lose to Karela United by 3-1 at Aiyinase in the Western Region

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Accra Hearts of Oak lost 3-1 to Karela United at Aiyinase Cam Park in the Western Region.

The Accra-based side were looking forward to grab 3 points after getting home despite the absence of Coach Henry Wellington due to illness.

READ ALSO:GPL matchday 8 fixtures & officials

The Phobians took the lead in the first half through Daniel Kodie in the 14 minute.

This was after Winful Cobbinah went pass through a number of players before a laying a through ball to Daniel Kodie for the finish.

The first half ended with the scores at 1-0.

The second half came with the home side more motivated as it only took 2 minutes after the start of the second half for Karela Fc to pull parity through William Opoku Mensah

READ ALSO:Aduana Stars progress CAF Confederations Cup group stages

William Opoku Mensah also scored in the 49 minute to turns things around.

Willian Opoku Mensah to complete the hat trick then scored another to make it 3-1 for Karela United to carry the day.

Accra Hearts of Oak face Bechem United next at home on 22April,2018

 

                                                                                                                              

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: All results from Matchweek 8 Ghana Premier League All results from Matchweek 8
Football: Ibrahimovic drops World Cup hint Football Ibrahimovic drops World Cup hint
Football: Cech tells Gunners to set their sights on unbeaten run Football Cech tells Gunners to set their sights on unbeaten run
Football: Salah targets place in Liverpool record books Football Salah targets place in Liverpool record books
Football: DR Congo football chief held in embezzlement probe Football DR Congo football chief held in embezzlement probe
Aduana Stars: Ghanaian champions progress to CAF Confederations Cup group stages Aduana Stars Ghanaian champions progress to CAF Confederations Cup group stages

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
2 Sad Messi told cancer-battling Abidal not to send videos of him...bullet
3 Football Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeatenbullet
4 Ghana Premier League All the results and scorers on match day 8bullet
5 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of...bullet
6 Black Stars Coach Laryea Kingston eyes FIFA World Cup glory...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Laryea Kingston will want to coach...bullet
8 Gold Coast 2018 Wiyaala performs at the closing ceremony...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Manchester United earned the least...bullet
10 Constant Omari CAF Vice President arrested over...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
6 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

UEFA Champions League could be on FIFA 19 as PES ends 10-year partnership
FIFA or PES? UEFA Champions League could be on FIFA 19 as PES ends 10-year partnership
Antoine Griezmann celebrates with Diego Simeone during a recent La Liga game against Leganes
Football Atletico must prove to Griezmann he does not need to leave - Simeone
England's defender Kyle Walker takes a shot from a free kick during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match against Slovenia October 5, 2017
Football Walker says England need 'a miracle' to win World Cup
Joey Barton is set to move into management
Football Barton set to return from betting ban as Fleetwood boss