Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win more


Ghanaian international and Swansea forward Andre Ayew is looking forward to his younger brother Jordan winning more awards in his career.

The brothers in an amazing turn of events have found themselves playing for the same club Swansea City with the end of the 2017/2018 season fast approaching.

Jordan Ayew won three awards at the end of Year awards night for the club. Ayew took the accolades for Swansea Player of the Year, top scorer of the Year and Goal of the season.

His elder Andre brother took to twitter to congratulate him and also wish him well in his career.

He posted a picture of his brother in possession of the 3 accolades in his hands with the caption

“congrats lil bro.. @jordan_ayew9 just the beginning.. keep it up more to come...''

Swansea now will need to continue the fight to stay up as they just lie above the relegation zone with a point ahead.

 

Swansea play Bournemouth, Southampton and Stoke City which would be crucial to Swansea’s survival as the last two teams are involved in the relegation scrap with Swansea

