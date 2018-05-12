Asante Kotoko recall Baba Mahama to camp

news

Asante Kotoko has recalled midfielder, Baba Mahama to camp after a report emerged his contract has been terminated.

Widespread report on Friday suggests that the former Techiman City start was among three other players released by the club for non-performance.

However, a source close to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM say, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei after careful deliberation has rescinded the decision by recalling the number 10 back into the team.

Eric Donkor, Edwin Tuffour Frimpong and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi are the players who have been told their services are no more needed.

credit: footballghana