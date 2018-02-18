Aston Villa boss rues Albert Adomah's absence in Fulham loss

news

Aston Villa’s seven-match league winning streak came to an end Saturday after losing 2-0 to Fulham - a match , Albert Adomah missed due to injury.

This is according to Villa manager Steve Bruce, who believes that the winger’s absence contributed to their 2-0 defeat to Fulham at the Craven Cottage.

Adomah is Villa's top scorer in the Championship this season, having notched 13 goals thus far.

"I think today was always going to be about who could get the first goal. Unfortunately we didn't," Bruce said on Goal.com.

"We had a few good chances in the first half but we weren't clinical enough.

"We were dealt a blow before the game with injuries to Jack Grealish and Albert Adomah.

Adomah, who is Villa’s top scorer in the Championship this season with 13 goals, is currently out nursing a hamstring injury.

"Over the last four or five weeks they've been the ones who've given us that cutting edge and penetration,” Bruce added.

"But as I said, I always thought it was going to be a case of who scored that first one.

"They got it, and the second one is a mistake – it hasn't come off for Sam Johnstone. We got punished there."

Villa will host Preston North End in their next game on Tuesday and Adomah will miss the match.

"With Jack, it's a case of wait and see.

"I don't think so with Albert – it's still too soon,” he concluded.