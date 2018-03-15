24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Messi stole the show last night with a brace as Chelsea lost to the inform Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele scored the after connecting with a pass from Messi.

READ ALSO: Manchester suffer 1-­ 2 home defeat against Sevilla, Roma edge Donetsk

We look at the various at the various pictures which cracked people up or got Chelsea fans licking their wounds.

Courtois in a gown

Messi leads Barcelona to the Quarter finals through courtois' legs

Messi plays the lead role in an action movie

READ ALSO:These 8 clubs have qualified for quarters

Chelsea beaten mercilessly by Barcelona

The UEFA Champions League draw will be done on Friday to determine the fixtures for the 8 teams left in the Quarter final stage