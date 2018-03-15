Home > Sports > Football >

Barcelona beats Chelsea 3-0


UEFA Champions League Check out pictures and videos that went viral after Chelsea suffered in the hands of Barcelona

These social media trolls after Barcelona beating Chelsea will make you happy or break your heart depending on where you find yourself now

  Published:
Messi put two goals past the legs of Thibaut Courtois play

Chelsea Courtois seems to have his legs wide open since two goals he conceded went through his legs

Messi stole the show last night with a brace as Chelsea lost to the inform Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele scored the after connecting with a pass from Messi.

We look at the various at the various pictures which cracked people up or got Chelsea fans licking their wounds.

Messi put two goals past the legs of Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea Courtois seems to have his legs wide open since two goals he conceded went through his legs

 

 

Courtois in a gown

play

 

Messi leads Barcelona to the Quarter finals through courtois' legs

Messi plays the lead role in an action movie

 

Chelsea beaten mercilessly by Barcelona

The UEFA Champions League draw will be done on Friday to determine the fixtures for the 8 teams left in the Quarter final stage

 

 

