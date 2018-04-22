Black Satellites to play Algeria in second round qualifier

news

The Black Satellites of Ghana will play their Algerian counterparts in the 2019 AFCON qualifier next month.

The Algerians on Saturday afternoon recorded a 2-1 win over Tunisia at the Stade Olympique de Rades to record a 5-2 aggregate score line.

The Algerians went into the clash with an advantage after beating Tunisia 3-1 in the first leg at the Stade du 20 Août 1955 (Bordj Bou Arréridj) on March 31.

This is the first round of the qualifier and Algeria after the two legs will meet the Black Satellites of Ghana in the second round next month.

The first leg will be played on 12th May with the second leg coming off a week later.

Ghana will be hoping to stage a comeback into the competition after failing to qualify for the 2017 edition hosted in Zambia.

The Black Satellites were kicked out by Senegal in 2017 after failing to record a handsome win at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.