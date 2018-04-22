Home > Sports > Football >

Black Satellites to play Algeria in second round qualifier


2019 U20 AFCON Black Satellites to play Algeria in second round qualifier

The Black Satellites of Ghana will play their Algerian counterparts in the 2019 AFCON qualifier next month.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Black Satellites of Ghana will play their Algerian counterparts in the 2019 AFCON qualifier next month.

The Algerians on Saturday afternoon recorded a 2-1 win over Tunisia at the Stade Olympique de Rades to record a 5-2 aggregate score line.

The Algerians went into the clash with an advantage after beating Tunisia 3-1 in the first leg at the Stade du 20 Août 1955 (Bordj Bou Arréridj) on March 31.

This is the first round of the qualifier and Algeria after the two legs will meet the Black Satellites of Ghana in the second round next month.

The first leg will be played on 12th May with the second leg coming off a week later.

Ghana will be hoping to stage a comeback into the competition after failing to qualify for the 2017 edition hosted in Zambia.

The Black Satellites were kicked out by Senegal in 2017 after failing to record a handsome win at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Pochettino raises questions over future after Spurs FA Cup defeat Football Pochettino raises questions over future after Spurs FA Cup defeat
Football: Iniesta says 'emotional' final may be his last for Barca Football Iniesta says 'emotional' final may be his last for Barca
Football: Barca hammer Sevilla to win 30th Copa del Rey Football Barca hammer Sevilla to win 30th Copa del Rey
Football: Roma warm up for Liverpool with SPAL win, Benevento shock 'embarrassed' AC Milan Football Roma warm up for Liverpool with SPAL win, Benevento shock 'embarrassed' AC Milan
Football: Guardiola tells City multiple English titles key to Champions League glory Football Guardiola tells City multiple English titles key to Champions League glory
Football: Roma warm up for Liverpool with SPAL win, Benevento shock AC Milan Football Roma warm up for Liverpool with SPAL win, Benevento shock AC Milan

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season English Premier League Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in a restaurantbullet
2 Development Capital Partners Ltd Asamoah Gyan’s company signs deal...bullet
3 Photos Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah visits Christian Atsu and...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Women make me soft- Sulley Muntaribullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew nominated for Player of the...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League "We don’t need old man Dong Bortey"-...bullet
7 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of...bullet
8 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
9 Breaking News Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League PLB condemns the act on Referee Limanbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 Football Premier League team of the week - 18/12/2017bullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Eddie Nketiah Ghanaian youngster's brace fires Arsenal to win U23 league
Parting gift: Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates scoring the fourth goal
Football Barcelona rout Sevilla 5-0 for 30th Copa del Rey triumph
Florian Thauvin has scored a career-best 19 league goals this season, as many as Neymar at PSG
Football Marseille route Lille, Monaco toppled by Guingamp
Sanchez scored his eighth goal in as many games at Wembley.
Football Serial finalists Man Utd deserve more credit - Mourinho