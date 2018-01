news

Ghanaian defender registered a goal to inspire Basaksehir to a 3-0 victory over Bursaspor on Sunday.

Attamah Laweh jumped high into the sky to nod the ball home at the Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu.

Marcio Mossoro made 2-0 in minute with another in the 53rd minute.

Before, Arda Turam on loan from Barcelona came off the bench to put the icing on the cake in the 86th.

Watch Attamah's powerful header.