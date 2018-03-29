Chelsea fans chose their favourite Michael Essien goal and it’s what you’d expect

news

Ghana’s Michael Essien gave Chelsea a huge fan base in the West African country irrespective of how hard fans of the Blues will try to deny the fact.

From 2005 to 2014, Ghanaian player Essien’s stay in the English Premier League was nothing short of sheer strength, excitement and entertainment filled with lovely goals.

In a recent poll on the English champions’ official website, Chelsea asked their fans what was their favourite Michael Essien goal.

A statement on the club’s website read:

“We have here an opportunity to select your favourite goal scored by our former star midfielder Michael Essien, and see if it matches the choice of the man himself.”

Of the 25 goals Michael Essien scored at Chelsea, stunning strikes against Arsenal and Barcelona were the two goals that dominated the polls with 78 percent of the overall votes.

Essien’s left-footed volley against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League was the goal voted as fans favourite with 43 percent of total votes.

Relive Michael Essien’s superb goal against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League below.