Cristiano Ronaldo suffers horrific head injury

Cristiano Ronalo suffered a orrific head injury as he scored Real Madrid's sixth goal in their La Liga clash against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

The 'goal machine' left the game straight with blood pouring from his head after apparently clashing with a defender's foot as he scored from a diving header.

As team medics met him on the pitch the Portuguese star checked out his injury in the doctors's phone.

The goal in the 84th minute was Ronaldo's second of the night as Real Madrid went on to slaughter the visiting side 7-1.