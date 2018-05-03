news

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has found a new passion in acting

The former play stars in the movie dubbed Revolution X and has the calm together with the swagger of a veteran actor.

Berbatov last played in the 2017/2018 season of the Indian League before leaving his club Karela Blasters after fallout with manager David James.

The movie is set to be released on 11 May with Berbatov playing a supporting actor with the role of a wise guy.

Berbatov has played for top clubs in Europe like Tottenham Hotspurs,Manchester United and AS Moanaco.

The Bulgarian won the Premier League golden boot for the 2010/2011 season.