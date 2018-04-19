Elmina Sharks deny fans assaulting referee Liman

news

Ghana Premier League club Elmina Sharks have issued a statement denying the assault on Referee Nuhu Liman in the Ghana Premier League Match Week 8.

It was earlier reported that Nuhu Liman suffered an assault from some sections fans of Elmina Sharks in their game with Medeama Sc at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.

Elmina Sharks submitted a statement to give their chronological version of events that happened at the Ndoum Stadium.

The statements also stated the fact that the Ndoum Stadium is a much secured facility and the assault just in case there was any would have easily been prevented.

More importantly, the side stated that they will collaborate for further investigations into the matter.

Here is the statement released on Elmina Sharks twitter handle

Elmina Sharks go away go on to face Karela United in Week 9 of the Ghana Premier League.

The game between Sharks and Medeama as ended ubruptly with the score line at 0-0.

Elmina Sharks occupy the 5 position on the log with 11 points after 6 games played.