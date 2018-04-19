Referee Nuhu Liman assaulted again!!

news

Ghanaian Referee Nuhu Lima was allegedly assaulted in a game which transpired between Elmina Sharks and Medeama at the Ndoum Stadium.

It was week 8 of the Ghana Premier League fixtures which ended abruptly due to an argument between sections of fans considering refereeing decisions which gravitated into a brawl.

Refree Nuhu Liman was not excluded from the physical exchanged as he was allegedly assaulted leaving a scar on top of his right eye.

The Elmina Sharks twitter handle stated that referee obtained that injury after he fell while making his way out for the second half.

However, reports from venue have stated that the referee was attacked with a cement block on his face.

An eyewitness at scene by the person of Medeama’s Public Relations Officer, Patrick Akoto described it as a brazen attack on the referee by some sections of Sharks fans.

Elmina Sharks are likely to face sanctions if found guilty of this act.

This should be the second time this referee was subjected to an assault after he was beaten in week 2 of the Ghana Premier League in a game between Berekum Chelsea and Dreams FC.