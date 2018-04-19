Home > Sports > Football >

Referee Nuhu Liman assaulted again!!


Ghana Premier League Referee Nuhu Liman assaulted again!!

Referee Nuhu Liman assaulted for the second time in a Premier League game

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian Referee Nuhu Lima was allegedly assaulted in a game which transpired between Elmina Sharks and Medeama at the Ndoum Stadium.

It was week 8 of the Ghana Premier League fixtures which ended abruptly due to an argument between sections of fans considering refereeing decisions which gravitated into a brawl.

READ ALSO:How referee Nuhu Liman was mercilessly assaulted

Refree Nuhu Liman was not excluded from the physical exchanged as he was allegedly assaulted leaving a scar on top of his right eye.

The Elmina Sharks twitter handle stated that referee obtained that injury after he fell while making his way out for the second half.

 

However, reports from venue have stated that the referee was attacked with a cement block on his face.

An eyewitness at scene by the person of Medeama’s Public Relations Officer, Patrick Akoto described it as a brazen attack on the referee by some sections of Sharks fans.

Elmina Sharks are likely to face sanctions if found guilty of this act.

READ ALSO:Referee Nuhu Liman banned

This should be the second time this referee was subjected to an assault after he was beaten in week 2 of the Ghana Premier League in a game between Berekum Chelsea and Dreams FC.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Chelsea's Alonso handed three-match ban Football Chelsea's Alonso handed three-match ban
Football: Wenger confident Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal Football Wenger confident Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
Football: Sterling hungry for more after Man City Premier League win Football Sterling hungry for more after Man City Premier League win
Manchester United: Mourinho given selection dilemma ahead of Spurs semi Manchester United Mourinho given selection dilemma ahead of Spurs semi
Champions League: Underwhelming Real held to draw at home by Athletic Bilbao Champions League Underwhelming Real held to draw at home by Athletic Bilbao
Ghana Premier League: Kumasi Asante Kotoko held to a draw by Berekum Chelsea Ghana Premier League Kumasi Asante Kotoko held to a draw by Berekum Chelsea

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Sad Messi told cancer-battling Abidal not to send videos of him looking...bullet
2 Sad News!!! Ghanaian footballer dies by drowning in poolbullet
3 Football Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeatenbullet
4 At Akyem Tafo Kotoko fans involved in road accident ahead of...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League All results from Matchweek 8bullet
6 Ghana Premier League GPL matchday 8 fixtures & officialsbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos escape relegation for...bullet
8 Constant Omari CAF Vice President arrested over alleged...bullet
9 Black Stars Coach Laryea Kingston eyes FIFA World Cup...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Laryea Kingston will want to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

Head's up: Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli scores in the 4-2 win
Serie A Napoli keep title hopes alive as Juventus held
He's on, he's off: Frankfurt's Swiss midfielder Gelson Fernandes gets a red card just 33 seconds after coming as a substitute
Gelson Fernandes Gone in 33 seconds: Frankfurt's midfielder gets quickfire red card
Two goals: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates
French Cup Mbappe brace as PSG seal final spot against minnows Les Herbiers
Naked truth: Frankfurt's Luka Jovic celebrates his winner
Niko Kovac Coach gets final date with future employers Bayern