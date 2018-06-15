Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probe

news

More than 5,000 people with tickets skipped Uruguay's 1-0 win over Egypt in the opening game at Yekaterinburg.

FIFA says it is investigating why, with "no-shows" one of the factors.

Pockets of orange seats were clearly visible in the lower tiers of the stadium which has a 33,061 capacity for World Cup games.

FIFA says it allocated 32,278 tickets and the official attendance was 27,015 for the 5 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) kickoff.

FIFA is trying to stop the pirating of Qatari-owned World Cup broadcasting rights, in fallout from the emirate's diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia.

The BeIN network, a sports spinoff from Al Jazeera, owns exclusive Middle East and North African rights to this World Cup, and the 2022 edition which Qatar will host.

However, BeIN's signal is widely blocked since a Saudi-led economic blockade of Qatar began last year.

FIFA says "a pirate channel named BeoutQ has illegally distributed the opening matches" from Russia, which featured Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Football's world body is "exploring all options to stop the infringement of its rights," and warns of "action against legitimate organizations" supporting illegal activities.

The dispute is unresolved despite FIFA's close recent relations with Saudi Arabia.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched Russia's 5-0 win Thursday with Saudi Arabia's crown prince.