Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probe


World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probe

More than 5,000 people with tickets skipped Uruguay's 1-0 win over Egypt in the opening game at Yekaterinburg.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

More than 5,000 people with tickets skipped Uruguay's 1-0 win over Egypt in the opening game at Yekaterinburg.

FIFA says it is investigating why, with "no-shows" one of the factors.

Pockets of orange seats were clearly visible in the lower tiers of the stadium which has a 33,061 capacity for World Cup games.

FIFA says it allocated 32,278 tickets and the official attendance was 27,015 for the 5 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) kickoff.

FIFA is trying to stop the pirating of Qatari-owned World Cup broadcasting rights, in fallout from the emirate's diplomatic dispute with Saudi Arabia.

The BeIN network, a sports spinoff from Al Jazeera, owns exclusive Middle East and North African rights to this World Cup, and the 2022 edition which Qatar will host.

READ ALSO:

However, BeIN's signal is widely blocked since a Saudi-led economic blockade of Qatar began last year.

FIFA says "a pirate channel named BeoutQ has illegally distributed the opening matches" from Russia, which featured Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Football's world body is "exploring all options to stop the infringement of its rights," and warns of "action against legitimate organizations" supporting illegal activities.

The dispute is unresolved despite FIFA's close recent relations with Saudi Arabia.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched Russia's 5-0 win Thursday with Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt World Cup 2018 No Salah, no party as Uruguay punish lifeless Egypt
Football: James a worry for Colombia ahead of Japan World Cup opener Football James a worry for Colombia ahead of Japan World Cup opener
Football: England confidence high ahead of World Cup opener Football England confidence high ahead of World Cup opener
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over tax evasion Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over tax evasion
Football: Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No' Football Barcelona debates Pique's role in Griezmann's 'No'
Football: Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench Football Uruguay 'break spell' as Salah watches from Egypt bench

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run...bullet
3 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key information...bullet
6 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony...bullet
7 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
8 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was...bullet
9 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts...bullet
10 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving...bullet

Football

English musician Robbie Williams (L) and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina perform during the World Cup opening ceremony
Football US network apologizes for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture
No apologies from Vladimir Putin to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Russia ran riot in Thursday's opener
Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Jose Gimenez headed in Uruguay's late winner against Egypt
Football Spain face Portugal in World Cup after Uruguay win
 
Football Egypt did not want to 'risk' Salah, says coach Cuper