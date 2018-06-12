Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Facts about Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid


Football Facts about Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Morocco are the clear underdogs as they go up against a joint United States, Canada and Mexico bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Morocco are the clear underdogs as they go up against a joint United States, Canada and Mexico bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of Wednesday's FIFA vote in Moscow, AFP assesses the Moroccan candidacy as they attempt to become the second African nation to host football's showpiece event after South Africa:

A bridge between Europe and Africa

One of Morocco's trump cards is its geographical position with a mere 14 kilometres (seven miles) separating its northern border from Europe. Its unique selling point is as a crossroads between two continents where football is king.

No surprise then that Morocco has presented itself as a 'Euro-African' candidate, with the two continents' federations, CAF and UEFA, accounting for 108 votes between them in Wednesday's FIFA ballot.

Since its return to the African Union in 2017 Morocco has been intent on becoming a driving force on the continent in terms of diplomacy, economics and on the football stage. They have the full backing of CAF chief Ahmad Ahmad.

Morocco are counting on attracting European votes largely through the commercial argument based on television rights with games staged in the same time zone as Europe.

One country, one currency

With one country, one time zone, one currency (dirham) Morocco's profile is more homogenous than their three-nation bid rivals. And considerably more compact compared to the 4,000km separating Mexico and Toronto.

"The United States-Canada-Mexico bid doesn't seem to me to be a coherent candidate with an anglo-French country, an English-speaking country and a Spanish country, and then all the different time zones," says Frenchman Claude Le Roy, a veteran manager of African sides.

"In Morocco it will be an intelligent, coherent World Cup, football won't be put under pressure."

Bid leader Hicham El Amrani says the Morocco bid is based around "12 host cities" which are "very close from each other with for example Casablanca a maximum 500km from another venue". He added: "It only takes a one-hour flight to travel from the south to the north. That's going to benefit players, who will be covering much shorter distances (between matches)."

Football passion, tourist hotspot

Football is wildly popular in Morocco. By way of example, 500,000 tickets were sold for this year's African Nations Championship hosted by the country, compared to only 297,000 when it was staged in South Africa in 2014.

Morocco also points to its reputation and expertise as a major tourist destination. The bid team says Morocco can already easily cope with 1.2-1.3 million visitors at a time.

Fans will find it easier to travel around a country where the cost of living is relatively modest compared to other countries. "Nowadays a supporter from Belgium or England can take a low-cost flight, arrive in Marrakech or Casablanca, watch the game and fly back the same evening," El Amrani suggested.

No white elephants

While critics of the bid have said it largely exists in blueprints, the bid committee is proud of its idea of convertible stadiums that would guarantee a legacy without any of the white elephants left after the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Morocco is proposing 12 venues, including five existing stadiums to be modernised and three ultra-modern ones to be built.

Some will boast a capacity of 40,000 fans to conform with FIFA World Cup protocol but their capacity can be halved after the tournament to better "adapt to local needs".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

European Champions: Real Madrid names Julen Lopetegui as Zidane's successor European Champions Real Madrid names Julen Lopetegui as Zidane's successor
Anas number 12 expose: Replace GFA with another entity-Moses Foh Amoaning Anas number 12 expose Replace GFA with another entity-Moses Foh Amoaning
Soccer: Rexona ‘be the next champion’ campaign’ kicks off Soccer Rexona ‘be the next champion’ campaign’ kicks off
Russia 2018: Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cup Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cup
Football: Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup Football Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup
#Number12: Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to select unfit player for World Cup #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to select unfit player for World Cup

Recommended Videos

Grace Ashie: Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs Grace Ashie Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs
Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA



Top Articles

1 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
3 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
4 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
5 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in World...bullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was...bullet
8 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA...bullet
9 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from...bullet
10 Anas exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top...bullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Betraying the Gamebullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

The German team arrive at the World Cup in Russia
Football Germany land at World Cup, Belgium downplay Hazard scare
The Azteca Stadium in Mexico City is at the heart of the North American bid
Football Facts about North America 2026 World Cup bid
Roma and Brazil star Alisson has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid
Football Alisson focused on Brazil's World Cup quest as transfer talk rumbles
Will North America or Morocco win the chance to host the 2026 World Cup
Football North America or Morocco for 2026 World Cup - FIFA votes