GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities at the FA


The five member committee will see to the redesign of a new system that will ensure there is a new administration in place after some members were caught on tape allegedly receiving cash gifts.

  • Published:
play
The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association has set up a five man committee to restructure the activities of the association following the revelations from the Anas Expose.

The comittee has already dissolved the Referees appointment committee as their first step targeted at cleansing the house for the new era.

READ ALSO: Northern Regional FA boss Abu Alhassan resigns

The newly constituted body has already hinted at hauling their members who were captured in the video before the ethics committee of the FA whiles dissolving the appointment committee with immediate effect.

According information gathered by Ghanasoccernet.com, the committee has already requested for the unadulterated video from Anas to help them in their own in house cleansing.

“We have appointed a 5-Member delegation who have met the Minister once and still discussing with him to have the issue sorted out.

READ ALSO: 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong

In the meantime, we have asked all our Members who were involved to step aside.

We intend to send them to the Ethics Committee for them to defend themselves.

In this wise, we have requested Anas to furnish us with a copy of the video.

The Referees Committee has been dissolved whilst a new Committee is being put in place.

We are liaising with RAG to reorganised the list of Referees for matches since some of them were alleged to have collected bribes in the video.

Efforts are also being put in place to convene Emergency Congress to consider all issues and possibly draw a roadmap for elections to fill vacant positions created as a result of resignations among others”, a statement from The Executive reads.

 

credit: ghanasoccernet

