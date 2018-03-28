GFA introduces tracking system to detect unqualified players

news

The Ghana Football Association is beginning frantic efforts to detect unqualified players.

The start of the ongoing 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League delayed because an issue regarding an unqualified player which caused by a mix-up in a referee’s match report.

According to Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the Ghana Football Association has devised a new system that will block out players who have accumulated the required cards.

The new system we have ensures that all the competitions are linked to each other, where previously it was difficult because communication between the different competitions was poor,” he said.

“So if a player receives a yellow card in the FA Cup and then in the league, the software automatically blocks out the player’s name from the team sheets. This way both the club officials and the FA will know who exactly is ineligible to play.”

