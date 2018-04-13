Ghana Football Awards to be launched in April 27

news

Ghanaian footballers, coaches and teams will be feted this June with the advent of the maiden edition of the f360 Ghana Football Awards.

The scheme will recognise the most outstanding Ghanaian football stakeholders over the season under review.

Powered by the 24-hour sports channel Kwesé Free Sports and produced by AE Media Communications, the awards will be formally launched on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Samsung Premium Rooftop located on the Circle Ring Road in Accra.

During the launch, nominees for the various categories, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Future Star Award, Goalkeeper of the Year, Home-Based Player of the Year, Foreign-based Player of the Year, Women’s Footballer of the Year and the flagship Ghana Footballer of the Year, will be unveiled.

The awards will be decided by a Board composed of accomplished former footballers, coaches, former referees and journalists.

The f360 Ghana Football Awards gala night will be held in June and will form part of the build up to the 2018 World Cup.

Like the FIFA Best Awards at the global level, the Ballon d’Or for Europe the CAF Awards in Africa, the f360 Ghana Football Awards, has come to fill in a void in serving as a point of aspiration for Ghana’s footballers both home and abroad and across genders.

The franchise is set to become an annual tradition that will bring football lovers together with their stars for a night where debates will be settled amidst a celebration of the nation’s number one passion.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM