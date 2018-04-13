Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana Football Awards to be launched in April 27


Awards Gala Ghana Football Awards to be launched in April 27

  • Published:
play Ghana Football Awards to be launched in April 27
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian footballers, coaches and teams will be feted this June with the advent of the maiden edition of the f360 Ghana Football Awards.

The scheme will recognise the most outstanding Ghanaian football stakeholders over the season under review.

Powered by the 24-hour sports channel Kwesé Free Sports and produced by AE Media Communications, the awards will be formally launched on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Samsung Premium Rooftop located on the Circle Ring Road in Accra.

During the launch, nominees for the various categories, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Future Star Award, Goalkeeper of the Year, Home-Based Player of the Year, Foreign-based Player of the Year, Women’s Footballer of the Year and the flagship Ghana Footballer of the Year, will be unveiled.

The awards will be decided by a Board composed of accomplished former footballers, coaches, former referees and journalists.

The f360 Ghana Football Awards gala night will be held in June and will form part of the build up to the 2018 World Cup.

Like the FIFA Best Awards at the global level, the Ballon d’Or for Europe the CAF Awards in Africa, the f360 Ghana Football Awards, has come to fill in a void in serving as a point of aspiration for Ghana’s footballers both home and abroad and across genders.

The franchise is set to become an annual tradition that will bring football lovers together with their stars for a night where debates will be settled amidst a celebration of the nation’s number one passion.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scores a beauty for Chinese side Ghanaian Players Abroad Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scores a beauty for Chinese side
Football: Bayern's Heynckes fears Ronaldo in heavyweight semi-final clash Football Bayern's Heynckes fears Ronaldo in heavyweight semi-final clash
Football: Salah is here to stay, vows Klopp Football Salah is here to stay, vows Klopp
Football: Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-final Football Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-final
Football: Premier League votes against using VAR next season Football Premier League votes against using VAR next season
Football: Guardiola unsure over length of Aguero injury absence Football Guardiola unsure over length of Aguero injury absence

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games...bullet
2 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 6bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfsbullet
4 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s...bullet
5 Champions League Last-gasp Ronaldo penalty takes Real into semisbullet
6 Ghana Premier League Accra Hearts of Oak outclass WA All Starsbullet
7 Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League This is Real Madrid's semi-finals...bullet
9 XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angelesbullet
10 Champions League 'Referee has garbage bag instead of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet

Football

UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in numbers
Coach Niko Kovac will leave Eintracht Frankfurt for Bayern Munich at the end of the season.
Football Bayern Munich name Frankfurt's Niko Kovac as next coach: club
Cristiano Ronaldo's late penalty saw off a Juventus comeback and put Real Madrid into the last four of the Champions League
Football Bayern face Real Madrid and Liverpool play Roma in Champions League semis
Arsenal fought off a feisty performance by CSKA Moscow in the quarter-final second leg in the Russian capital
Football Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi-final