Ghana’s First Lady urges Black Queens to go for ‘host and win’


2018 African Women's Nations Cup Ghana’s First Lady urges Black Queens to go for ‘host and win’

Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Ado has thrown her weight behind the Black Queens as they prepare to host the 2018 African Women’s Nations Cup.

The tournament which is scheduled for November 17 will see several African counties hosted in Ghana and this is a good platform for the Black Queens to end their search for the African Women Championship title.

Mrs Akufo-Addo who would want to see the Black Queens lift the trophy as the First Lady has encouraged them to fight their heart out to make Ghana proud come November-December 2018.

“I am very excited that Ghana will be hosting this years’ tournament; I believe that our women are preparing well ahead of the tournament to make us all proud,” she gladly said when a delegation from the Local Organising Committee visited her.

“I believe this tournament will help create more awareness and also project women football in Ghana. Since we are hosting the tournament for the first time, I am hopeful that our women can win the trophy for Ghana,” she optimistically expressed.

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee for Women African Cup of Nations, Hon. Freda Akosua Prempeh, who led the delegation of LOC Executives to pay the courtesy call on the First Lady, updated her on the committee’s preparations, highlighting their commitment to the growth of women football in the country.

She said the LOC was committed to giving football lovers the best, adding that “we are working day and night to make sure the tournament becomes a success. I also hope our women football will be ignited through this tournament”.

The 2018 African Women’s Championship begins on 17 November and end on 5 December, 2018

The only trophy under the sleeves of the Black Queens is the gold medal won at the 2015 All African Games.

