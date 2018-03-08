news

Joseph Eso, formerly of Ebusua Dwarfs lead the list of 11 new players that have been unveiled by Accra Hearts of Oak.

The official Twitter handle of Hearts of Oak gave a brief description of the playing style and a brief profile of each of the 11 players signed by the club

The three foreigners that have joined the year 2000 champions of Africa are Aboubacar Traore from Burkina Faso, Radji Okemba from Congo and Camara Nguessan from Ivory Coast.

Aboubacar Traore has been described as 'a tireless fighter and a fox-in-the-box' by the club's official Twitter handle.

Defender Radji Okemba who registered after passing a trial with the capital club is expected to be a good defensive cover for the club and fill the shoes of Vincent Atingah, who parted ways with the Phobians after the end of last season.

The lanky midfielder Camara Nguessan is from Ivory Coast.

Hearts of Oak have also laid their hands on eight home grown players namely Evans Quao, a former Kotoko defender, who also played for Medeama SC.

Also included in the newly signed players is striker Joseph Esso who joins on a free transfer after leaving Ebusua Dwarfs.

Striker Selasie Bakai Blessing has been promoted to the first team after exploding for Auroras where he scored seven and provided five assists in 13 games.

Benjamin Afutu is a defender who has joined from Karela FC after helping the Nzema side to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season.

Also, goalkeeper Theophilus Jackson has joined after leaving Academy side WAFA SC where he was trained.

Hard-tackling and ball playing defender Benjamin Agyare has joined from Heart of Lions.

