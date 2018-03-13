news

Inter Milan’s Interest for Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has increased following an improved bid of €3m.

Asamoah has been struggling to see plenty much playing time for the past three seasons, especially after the arrival of Brazilian Sandro.

READ MORE: Photo-Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at training grounds

Clubs like Fernabache, Roma and Napoli have expressed interest in signing the Black Stars midfielder, but Juventus have been dragging their feet to let him leave the club.

And after Kwadwo Adamoah earned playing time against Tottenham he made a statement that he would like to stay with the Italian giants.

However, Inter Milan who reportedly made a €2.5m bid for Asamoah is understood to have made an improved €3m offer for the Ghanaian.