Home > Sports > Football >

Inter Milan intensify pursuit for Ghanaian midfielder with €3m bid


Kwadwo Asamoah Inter Milan intensify pursuit for Ghanaian midfielder with €3m bid

The Nerazzuri’s have made an improved offer for Kwadwo Asamoah

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Inter Milan intensify pursuit for Ghanaian midfielder with €3m bid
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Inter Milan’s Interest for Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has increased following an improved bid of €3m.

Asamoah has been struggling to see plenty much playing time for the past three seasons, especially after the arrival of Brazilian Sandro.

READ MORE: Photo-Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at training grounds

Clubs like Fernabache, Roma and Napoli have expressed interest in signing the Black Stars midfielder, but Juventus have been dragging their feet to let him leave the club.

And after Kwadwo Adamoah earned playing time against Tottenham he made a statement that he would like to stay with the Italian giants.

However, Inter Milan who reportedly made a €2.5m bid for Asamoah is understood to have made an improved €3m offer for the Ghanaian.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Captain Fit: Asamoah Gyan happy to play 90 minutes for the first time in 10 months Captain Fit Asamoah Gyan happy to play 90 minutes for the first time in 10 months
Football: Fernandinho promises no let-up in Man City title quest Football Fernandinho promises no let-up in Man City title quest
Football: Germany sack women's football coach Jones Football Germany sack women's football coach Jones
Premier League: Guardiola plays down hopes of clinching title in derby Premier League Guardiola plays down hopes of clinching title in derby
Champions League: Conte and Valverde go head-to-head as Chelsea look to upset Barca Champions League Conte and Valverde go head-to-head as Chelsea look to upset Barca
IBF Lightweight Championship: Robert Easter Jnr ordered to fight Richard Commey by IBF IBF Lightweight Championship Robert Easter Jnr ordered to fight Richard Commey by IBF

Recommended Videos

Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18
Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0
Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’ Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty Enemies’



Top Articles

1 Photo Aduana stars mercurial midfielder assaulted by teammate at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record in EPL this...bullet
3 Mum & Son Meet the mother of Manchester United’s rising star Marcus...bullet
4 Video Didier Drogba jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
5 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire...bullet
6 Friendly Games Kotoko win, Hearts lose and all other warm-up gamesbullet
7 Ghana vs Ivory Coast Sports Ministry: We will no longer...bullet
8 IBF Lightweight Championship Robert Easter Jnr ordered to...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre bemoans ‘unacceptable’ red...bullet
10 Premier League Mourinho unrepentant in Manchester...bullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
3 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Ghanaian Premier League Kotoko lack vision- Coach Steve Polack
Mauricio Pellegrino's nine-month spell in charge came to an end with Southampton in danger of relegation
Mauricio Pellegrino Struggling Southampton sack manager
Werder Bremen won a crucial 3-1 victory over relegation rivals Cologne
Bundesliga Rashica inspires Werder Bremen to crucial win at Cologne
(FILES) This file photo taken on June 11, 2016 shows policemen attending to England fan Andrew Bache following clashes between fans of England and Russia in the city of Marseille, southern France, ahead of the Euro 2016 football match between England and Russia.A Russian football hooligan sought by authorities for savagely attacking a British fan at Euro 2016 in France has been arrested, German police said on February 22, 2018
Euro 2016 Russian detained in Marseille for tournament's hooliganism