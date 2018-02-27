Home > Sports > Football >

Jesse Lingard gets gift from girlfriend after Chelsea goal


England and Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard scored a goal against Chelsea which got a lot of people talking.

He initially gestured JL with his hands before joining Paul Pogba with the “Wakanda Forever” sign.

Jesse Lingard with girlfriend Junes Frumes play

Lingard’s model girlfriend Jena Frumes went to town with this frenzy as she purchased two golden necklaces.

These two golden necklaces were purchased from jewelry company BlueMoonCo which have been shaped in the form of Jesse Lingard’s celebration against Chelsea.

JL necklace Junes Frumes acquired for Jesse Lingard play

Jena Frumes posted a video on Instagram with the caption “Ladies aren't the only ones who deserve to be spoiled,' she wrote on Instagram. 'S/O to @bluemoonandco for bringing my vision to life for a gift for my Jesse... & I had to get 1 too.”

Lingard scored the winning goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea in a week 28 English Premier League game.

Willian scored the first goal for Chelsea in the 35 minute before Lukaku pulling parity for Manchester United six minutes later.

Lingard scored the winning after connecting with a header from a Romelu Lukaku cross in the 75 minute.

