The Ghanaian striker has been in an impressive run of form and he is giving defenders a lot of troubles.
Ayew who has been fouled 62 times in 2038 minutes, only finished behind Kid Richardson of Watford and Dele Alli of Tottenham.
The 26-year-old forward began the season as a supporting striking, often playing behind Tammy Abraham and Wilfred Bony, but with the arrival of their new coach Carvalhal, he has been handed the opportunity to lead the Swansea City attack.
Ayew has bagged five goals in the Premier League for the Welsh side and has been instrumental in their bid to avoid relegation.