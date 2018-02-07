news

Jordan Ayew has emerged as the third most fouled player in the ongoing English Premier League, according to the stats.

Ayew who has been fouled 62 times in 2038 minutes, only finished behind Kid Richardson of Watford and Dele Alli of Tottenham.

The 26-year-old forward began the season as a supporting striking, often playing behind Tammy Abraham and Wilfred Bony, but with the arrival of their new coach Carvalhal, he has been handed the opportunity to lead the Swansea City attack.

Ayew has bagged five goals in the Premier League for the Welsh side and has been instrumental in their bid to avoid relegation.