Jose Mourinho reveals why Chelsea sold Mohammed Salah


Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah- Jose Mourinho

The Manchester United Manager has disclosed that he didn't Mohammed Salah, but it was the decision of the club.

Jose Mourinho has he wasn't the one who sanctioned the transfer of Mohammed Salah from Chelsea FC.

The two times UEFA Champions League winning coach has been criticised for letting Mohammed Salah leave Chelsea under his watch, but he says he had no hand in it. 

"I think everything has surprised even him. It has been fantastic," the Manchester United boss said of Salah's breakout season.

"But he is a great player that has reached the peak of maturity, he has already lived several other experiences and now has fitted perfectly into the style of play of the team, of the coach and of the club as well. So it doesn't surprise me that much."

Jose Mourinho insists he was not responsible for selling Mohamed Salah to Roma in 2016.

Salah is on pace to break Ian Rush's Liverpool club record for goals in a season and has recently vaulted into the Ballon d'Or discussion following a masterful two-goal, two-assist performance against Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

Salah's sensational campaign has left many to question Chelsea's decision to sell him, and Mourinho defended himself from those queries, adding: "It is the first time that I am going to say this, but it is another injustice that has been talked about me.

"People say that I was the one that sold Salah and it is the opposite.

"I bought Salah.

"It is the opposite. I was the one that bought Salah. I was the one that told Chelsea to buy Salah. It was with me in charge that Salah came to Chelsea. But he came as a young kid, physically he was not ready, mentally he was not ready, socially and culturally he was lost and everything was tough for him.

"We decided to put him on loan and he asked for that as well. He wanted to play more minutes, to mature, he wanted to go and we sent him on loan to Fiorentina, and at Fiorentina he started to mature.

"Chelsea decided to sell him, OK?

"And when they say that I was the one that sold him it is a lie. I bought him. I agreed to send him on loan, I thought it was necessary, I thought that Chelsea had wingers... Some of them are still there like Willian, [Eden] Hazard and all those players already in a different level.

"So the decision to send him on loan was a decision we made collectively, but after that, the decision to sell him and to use that money to buy another player wasn't mine. But even if it was, in football we make mistakes a lot of times, so many times some players develop in way we were not expecting, some other don't reach another level like we thought they would, so I don't even think this is a mistake, it is just part of the job.

"But effectively I did buy Salah, I didn't sell Salah, but it doesn't matter. What matters is that he is a fantastic player, and I am really happy for everything that is happening for him and especially because he scores against everyone and he didn't score against us in two games."

Mohammed Salah has been in the form of his life, having bagged 43 goals in all-competition.

