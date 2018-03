news

Ghana forward Latif Blessing scored as Los Angeles FC produced a sensational performance to record an emphatic win in MLS against Real Salt Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Blessing struck his first goal for the expansion side in a one-sided affair at Rio Tinto Stadium, which is usually one of the league's more formidable away venues.

His goal on 33 minutes cancelled out Joao Plata's opening strike for the home side and he helped his team score four more to continue their winning start to the league.