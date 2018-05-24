Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool announce squad for Real Madrid clash


UEFA Champions League Final

Jurgen Klopp has announced Liverpool's 24-man squad for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid

play Liverpool announce squad for Real Madrid clash
Liverpool have named their squad for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday night.

The Reds will depart Merseyside on Thursday afternoon for the European showpiece before beginning their preparations in Ukraine.

Jurgen Klopp took training on Thursday morning before the players had lunch and set off for John Lennon Airport.

Liverpool will arrive in the Ukrainian capital at around 7.30pm local time where the squad will sit down to dinner together.

The Reds will then train at the NOSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, the venue for the final, on Friday night before the match on Saturday.

Liverpool are bidding for a first European crown since Rafa Benitez led them to glory in Istanbul in 2005.

And the Spaniard insists the class of 2018 are better than his Champions League winners from 13 years ago.

“I think this one is better.

“We achieved what we achieved. They talk about the Miracle of Istanbul, but this team is better.

“The value of this team is so much higher and they have had so many more years when they have been spending a lot of money.

“We had Stevie (Gerrard) of course. Also some players with experience and quality, Xabi Alonso and Didi Hamann. We had players who worked very hard.

“We had a good balance. If we talk about the money spent my budget was £20million.

“I think this team also has good balance but the three players up front can make a difference on their own.

“We had one player who maybe he could make a difference on his own (Gerrard) and here they have three.

“The team spirit, the intensity could be more or less the same because it’s the Liverpool way. But what they have today is more quality, especially up front.”

Liverpool squad: Karius, Clyne, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Henderson, Klavan, Moreno, Mane, Lallana, Mignolet, Can, Robertson, Ings, Solanke, Phillips, Jones, Ward, Woodburn, Camacho, Alexander-Arnold

