Liverpool vs Roma in numbers


UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Roma in numbers

The Reds will take on the Italian giants on Tuesday in the 1 leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool and AS Roma will be facing each other for the sixth time in European football.

Below is a list of past meetings between them:

 

Date      Match   Result    Score     Competition

30 May 1984       AS Roma v Liverpool        W           1-1 (4-5p)            European Cup

15 Feb 2001        AS Roma v Liverpool        W           0-2         UEFA Cup

22 Feb 2001        Liverpool v AS Roma        L             0-1         UEFA Cup

05 Dec 2001        AS Roma v Liverpool        D            0-0         UEFA Champions League

19 Mar 2002       Liverpool v AS Roma        W           2-0         UEFA Champions League

24 Apr 2018        Liverpool v AS Roma                                      UEFA Champions League

 

Summary

Liverpool wins: 2

Roma wins:

Draws: 2

N/B: Although, Liverpool won the 1984 UEFA Champions League 5-4 on penalties to become European champions, it is considered a drawn game because the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

