Majeed Waris wins Portuguese league title with FC Porto


Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris wins Portuguese league title with FC Porto

Porto claimed their 28th league title with a four-point lead over Benfica and Sporting with one round remaining.

Majeed Waris' FC Porto won their first Portuguese Liga title in five seasons after a goalless draw between rivals Benfica and Sporting Lisbon left both out of contention on Saturday.

The Dragons opened a four-point lead after chasers Benfica drew 0-0 with Sporting in the Lisbon.

Waris, who joined Sérgio Conceição's from Lorient during the January transfer window, has made five league appearances.

Against Feirense at the Estádio Do Dragão, the Ghana striker could be given some minutes.

This is FC Porto's first silverware in four seasons.

