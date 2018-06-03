Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and children

news

Well, we don’t know the fate of Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, as he is being investigated for allegedly using President Nana Akufo-Addo's name to solicit bribes.

The CAF first vice president was allegedly caught in Anas Aremeyaw Anas' 'Number 12' expose.

He has already been arrested and is expected to be charged with defrauding under false pretences.

Nonetheless, if these photos spotted by Pulse.com.gh is anything to go by, then it is abundantly clear that the GFA boss is a good family man.

Nyantakyi loves to spend time with his family and these photos show the GFA boss spending quality time with his wife and two daughters.

Nyantakyi is known to be married to two beautiful women.

His first wife, known as Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, is the director at the Oasis Montessori School at Teshie Greda Estates

The couple have two adorable children,daughters to be precise, together.

Nyantakyi has been spending spending quality time with his wife and two daughters over the years.

Nyantayi's second wife, Mariama Sannie, is a 23-year-old graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Tehnology (KNUST).

While Nyantakyi and his first have been married for considerably long period, the GFA President married Mariama at a private ceremony in July 2017.